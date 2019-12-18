DARLINGTON, Wis. – Rielly Family Farm of rural Darlington is one of six dairy farms nationwide that recently earned bronze recognition by the Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council. The council recognizes dairy farms that excel at reproductive efficiency and fertility management.
Mark Rielly and his sons, Gunnar and Grady Rielly, milk 250 cows and farm more than 550 acres with the help of four employees. Gunnar Rielly, 22, will be graduating in spring 2020 with a degree in dairy science from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Grady Rielly, 20, is a sophomore majoring in animal science at UW-Platteville.
While Mark Rielly makes the farm’s final decisions, he’s transferring more of the dairy operation’s responsibilities to his oldest son. They’ll continue to work with Tim Heiring, an artificial-insemination technician with Genex Cooperative. Heiring has worked about seven years with them; prior to that the family hadn’t been using artificial insemination. Since implementing the artificial-insemination program they’ve had more consistent cattle, Heiring said.
“They’re really great people to work for,” said Heiring, who nominated the family for the Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council recognition. “They’ve made the greatest improvement in fertility numbers.”
The herd in 2019 achieved a pregnancy rate of 47 percent and a conception rate of 58 percent on an average of 1.7 services.
Gunnar Rielly said, “We had been doing pregnancy checks once a month. Now we check every two weeks; that’s helped a lot. We call Tim right away when we see a cow in heat.”
When the Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council’s recognition program began 12 years ago a farm would have earned platinum recognition with a pregnancy rate of 30 percent, said Corey Geiger. He’s chairman of the council’s awards program.
“Dairy farms have improved a great deal since then and there are cases where a 30 percent pregnancy rate may not advance a farm to the second round of judging,” he said. “The top 24 herds in 2019 averaged a 41.7 percent pregnancy rate.”
Judges also evaluate each farm’s voluntary-waiting period, interbreeding intervals, heat detection, conception rate, value of reproduction and culling rate. That last factor is another area in which the Riellys have concentrated. Cows requiring multiple services are considered too costly to keep and are culled from the herd, Gunnar Rielly said.
The farm’s rolling-herd average is 24,000 pounds with 4.06 percent fat and 3.16 percent protein content. Somatic-cell count averages 119,000. Rielly said he looks for cows with strong feet and legs that are suited to the farm’s freestall barns.
“And I look for cows with higher tighter udders that can produce good milk components,” he said.
Rielly said he may implement a three-time-daily milking schedule after he graduates from college. Currently cows are milked twice daily in a double-12 parallel parlor.
Tera Montgomery, an associate professor in animal science at UW-Platteville, has been Rielly’s college adviser. He spent the summer on the family farm doing an independent study.
“I tasked him to apply what he has learned,” she said. “And we discussed setting goals such as keeping better records, consulting more with a nutritionist and focusing on breeding the right animals. It’s great that Gunnar values education and translating what he’s learned to the farm. He’s serious about the farm and the cattle, but he also makes classes fun and interesting. We’ll also have his brother in the program. It’s great that we can have a generational legacy and watch the farm progress in a short amount of time.”
As far as earning recognition by the Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council, Gunnar Rielly gives a lot of credit to Genex Cooperative and Tim Heiring.
“Genex has definitely helped our genetic program,” Rielly said. “It has good bulls and a great artificial-insemination technician. And we’ll keep working to earn silver, gold and platinum awards.”
Visit dcrcouncil.org for more information.