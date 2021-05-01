Dairy's reproduction focus recognized

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – Rademacher-Meier Dairy of Sun Prairie recently earned CentralStar Cooperative’s ReproStar Award for excellence in dairy reproduction. For Stuart Meier the award is reassurance.
“It’s reassurance we’re doing a good job in all our areas of focus and a reflection of the work we put in,” he said.
Meier farms with his wife, Heidi Meier, and her parents, Alan and Fran Rademacher. With the help of four full-time employees and another couple of part-time employees, they tend to 600 head of dairy cattle including 250 milk cows. They raise their own heifers and breed a percentage of cows to beef cattle.
They also farm 900 acres, most of which they own. They grow corn, soybeans, wheat, alfalfa and sorghum-sudangrass, which supply most of their herd’s feed rations. They also market some cash grains.
The Rademacher-Meier Dairy herd was one of seven herds receiving CentralStar Cooperative’s ReproStar Award. Among the award’s criteria is having a 12-month pregnancy rate of 34 percent or greater. Rademacher-Meier Dairy achieved a 12-month pregnancy rate of 36 percent.
The farm’s rolling-herd average is 30,700 pounds with 3.9 percent fat and 3 percent protein. In 2020 the farm had a somatic cell count of 90,000.
Stuart Meier attributes overall success with dairy reproduction to several factors.
“From birth to the day the animal leaves the farm we keep it clean and comfortable; it all adds up over time,” he said.
The family focuses on good feed quality as well as comfortable bedding and housing. Young stock are provided loose-straw bedding. At 12 months of age they’re moved to a freestall building with sand bedding. The sand is changed weekly for cows and on an as-needed basis for heifers.
The farm team follows a daily schedule of milking at the same time two times per day, in a double-12 parallel parlor.
“And we run sprinklers and fans on all dry and lactating cows,” Meier said. “That helps with 12-month performance.”
Meier attributes dairy-reproduction success to the herd’s good genetics; the farm’s genomic evaluation has increased substantially. He also attributes it to the farm’s staff as well as a team of nutritionists, artificial-insemination technician and veterinarian.
Mohammed Touir, an artificial-insemination technician with CentralStar Cooperative, is at the farm daily to do tail-chalking.
“He’s been a gift,” Meier said. “He’s excellent at his job.”
Brian Kelroy, a regional manager as well as a genetic and reproduction consultant with CentralStar Cooperative, said, “Mohammed treats our customer herds like his own. He pays close attention to detail.”
“The Rademachers and Meiers manage their farm so well. They take good care of their animals throughout their lives. They pay great attention to detail and that makes it possible to make their farming business do so well.”
The family places a great deal of emphasis on genetic selection and net merit, he said.
“That results in healthy cows that last and reproduce and produce milk well,” he said.
The farm has implemented a 63-day voluntary waiting period. If a cow isn’t bred by that time the farm team follows with an Ovsynch program; the cow is given a double Lutalyse shot. The farm averages 1.6 services per conception.
The farm team works with its nutritionists and veterinarian on the voluntary waiting period, Meier said.
“We want to keep cows from getting too long in milk; the same is the case with being too early,” he said. “Both can negatively affect pregnancy rates.”
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.