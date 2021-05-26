Dash for food, robots, fun, memories

PULASKI, Wis. – June Dairy Month provides the dairy industry with opportunities to share dairy’s nutritional benefits as well as farmer-stewardship efforts. The nationally celebrated month encourages farmers and other agricultural professionals to share stories, often at county breakfasts such as the Shawano County Brunch on the Farm.
“Agriculture is really important to our county,” said Christa Hoffman, a director on the board of the Shawano County Farm Bureau and spokeswoman for the brunch.
The brunch will be held June 27 at Nischke’s Back 40 Acres near Pulaski. The Shawano County Farm Bureau manages the annual event, including selecting host farms. The Farm Bureau’s committee selected Nischke’s Back 40 Acres in 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the brunch was canceled.
The committee discussed different ways to host the 2021 brunch. Members considered a drive-through event. But after more discussions and with COVID-19-case numbers declining in Wisconsin at the beginning of 2021, the committee decided to return to an in-person brunch, Hoffman said. The Nischke family agreed to host the event.
Visitors to the Shawano County Brunch on the Farm will see a small modern farm. It will be the first time the county event features a dairy farm with a robotic-milking system. The Nischke family built a new barn and had the DeLaval robotic system installed in 2017.
The family manages 150 milking cows and 125 head of young stock. Their herd consists mainly of Holstein and Jersey breeds. They also farm 800 acres of corn, alfalfa, rye, wheat and soybeans.
The family farm was established in 1965 by Wayne Nischke’s parents, John and Dixie Nischke. Wayne Nischke and his wife, Connie Nischke, took over the farm in 1991. They were at that time milking 60 cows in a tie-stall barn.
Kayla (Nischke) Coehoorn joined the farm full-time in 2013 after graduating with an agribusiness degree from Fox Valley Technical College. She’s the family farm’s herd manager; her father manages crop production and feeding operations. Her husband, David Coehoorn, works as the shop manager for Betley Farms, also located near Pulaski. Her mother does the farm’s bookkeeping plus helps with morning and weekend chores. Dylan Rohloff helps with afternoon chores.
Coehoorn’s sister, Ashley (Nischke) Mikle, works full-time at United Cooperative in Denmark, Wisconsin; she helps weekends on the farm. Her husband, Ricky Mikle, does chopping and also helps on the farm as needed.
Coehoorn is kept busy farming as well as being a mother of two young children – Audrey, 2, and Wesley, 9 months.
“It’s helpful to have milking robots when you have young children,” she said.
When she was studying at Fox Valley Tech she toured several dairy farms; robotic-milking systems she saw sparked her interest.
“We were milking 80 cows at the time and our tie-stall barn needed a lot of work,” she said.
She and her parents evaluated different milking robots and selected the DeLaval VMS system. Due to social-distancing measures, visitors to the brunch on the farm won’t be able to visit the robotic area. But they will be able to watch a video about them.
After replacing the tie-stall barn with the robotic system, the herd’s milk production increased by about 10 pounds of milk per cow per day, Coehoorn said.
“The robot system has allowed me to focus more of my time monitoring cow health,” she said.
Jim Seel is an artificial-insemination technician for Central Star Cooperative.
“The family’s willingness to adopt new ideas and technologies is the outstanding feature of this family-dairy operation,” he said.
Visitors to the brunch will see comfortable well-cared-for cows, he said. He began working with the Nischke family about the time they added the robotic system. He provides for the farm. The family uses his artificial-insemination services as well as Central Star’s mating services, to minimize inbreeding and to breed for efficient cows that work well in their robotic system.
The Shawano County Brunch on the Farm annually attracts about 4,500 people, depending on the location. More people from Green Bay and its neighboring communities attend the brunch when the host farm is located on the eastern side of Shawano County, Hoffman said.
Unique to the brunch is the Dairy Dash 5k Run-Walk.
“The very first activity that happens the day of the brunch is a trail run around the farm,” she said. “It typically starts at 7 a.m., with a little exercise and a fun perspective on the farm. The trail goes around the farmstead, and through farm lanes and fields. We’re bringing it back this year as a non-timed event to limit close contact between volunteers and participants.”
With the pandemic in mind, brunch coordinators are taking additional safety measures. Volunteers in food areas will be wearing masks as well as gloves. Activities and areas where there is usually a lot of contact are being reduced.
“We’re encouraging people to follow (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines,” Hoffman said.
Brunch visitors will learn that dairy products are safe and healthy, and that farmers care for their animals and the land.
“I hope they enjoy a delicious breakfast, have a fun day and take home fun memories,” she said.
Visit Facebook.com -- search for "Nischke's Back 40 Acres" -- and www.shawanofarmbureau.com/dairy-dash-5k for more information.
Visit bit.ly/dairy2021 for a map of June Dairy Month breakfasts in Wisconsin.
