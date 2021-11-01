Diagnose Salmonella Dublin to protect herd

Salmonella Dublin is a host-adapted bacterium known to have a significant effect on productivity and welfare in infected cattle herds. It also has zoonotic potential, but is less commonly found to cause disease in other species.
Because the infection is often systemic, a wide range of pathologies and associated clinical signs can occur. Clinical signs of pneumonia and meningitis are not uncommon. Clinical signs also may be chronic and involve poor growth rates. There’s evidence of seasonality in Salmonella Dublin infection, with an increase in fall months.
Carrier status is a well-recognized complication of Salmonella Dublin infection. Carrier cattle may shed the bacteria constantly, intermittently or may become latent carriers. Latent carriers can temporarily shed the bacteria in feces. That shedding is often associated with periods of stress in latent carriers at calving time. Active carriers also will shed bacteria in greater numbers during periods of stress.
Salmonella Dublin control can be as challenging in an endemically infected herd as in an outbreak. There are a number of basic principles that should be applied to control the infection. Good standards of general hygiene and minimizing exposure to fecal material are essential. Hygiene and management of the calving environment are among the most important areas to address.
General principles of good calf-rearing apply to management of pre-weaned calves. They are the most susceptible to infection. Introducing new animals to a herd is a significant risk factor. Biosecurity and quarantine protocols should be regularly reviewed to reduce risk. Clinically ill animals should be strictly isolated from the calving environment.
Vaccination may be used along with a management program to minimize infective challenge to animals. Zoonotic infections may be acquired by direct contact with cattle or fecal matter, or through ingestion of unpasteurized milk products.
There are two approaches to diagnosing Salmonella Dublin – isolation of the organism itself or detection of an antibody response to the organism in an animal. The most appropriate testing strategy will depend on whether a diagnosis is required for an individual animal or a herd.
The organism itself can be detected by bacterial culture in a number of sample types. Fecal culture is the most common approach. The sensitivity depends on the presentation of the animal, stage of infection and administration of prior antibiotic therapy. Isolation of the organism from more chronic clinical manifestations or from treated animals can prove difficult.
Serological assessment of antibody levels will provide a more sensitive assessment of herd status compared to attempts to culture Salmonella Dublin. Serological testing can be conducted on blood or milk samples. Peak antibody titers are reached five weeks to six weeks after infection. Therefore serology is a useful tool for retrospective diagnosis or for monitoring purposes.
Maternally derived antibodies persist for as many as three months and can complicate result interpretations if blood sampling calves younger than that. Sensitivity and specificity of the Salmonella Dublin enzyme-linked immunoassay varies with age of animal sampled.
The test performs best with cattle three months to 10 months of age, where sensitivity and specificity are reassuringly greater. Therefore it may have a place in identifying seronegative herd replacements in the routine screening of young stock.
Bulk-tank milk Salmonella Dublin serology testing can be a useful adjunct to herd-health planning. Quarterly sampling increases the herd-level sensitivity of the test. Four negative results three months apart are required for a herd to be considered to have a herd-level prevalence of less than 5 percent. That can offer an early warning for increased disease risk, allowing hygiene and management procedures to be reviewed and changes implemented promptly by the herd owner and their veterinary surgeon. The test is unsuitable for use in vaccinating herds. If disease is predominantly seen in young stock it may be appropriate to combine bulk-tank testing with serology testing of calves more than three months of age.
The Agri-Food & Biosciences Institute is a multi-disciplinary organization with seven sites in Northern Ireland. It focuses on diagnostic and analytic testing for the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and other government departments, public bodies and commercial companies in Northern Ireland.