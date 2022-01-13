Diet-formulation guidelines

“Dietary fiber and starch digestibility effects on feeding behavior and lactation performance,” led by Luiz Ferraretto, an assistant professor and Extension specialist in the department of animal and dairy sciences.
Project Summary: Fiber and starch are known to influence intake patterns and, therefore, lactation performance by dairy cows. There have been recent research efforts to identify new indicators of fiber and starch digestibility for nutritional models used to develop rations. The models will be used to help make predictions about intake, rumen health and performance.
The project involves a retrospective study to understand the relationship between dietary characteristics and feed behavior and lactation performance. Results will be shared throughout the Extension program to provide more accurate diet-formation guidelines.