DNA markers speed selective dry-cow therapy

The U.S. dairy industry has for several years been working to reduce the use of antibiotics on dairy farms. Consumers are generally in favor of fewer antibiotics used in the production of food. It’s also popular from an animal-health standpoint because there are situations where an animal can recover from a disease challenge on its own without the need for antibiotic therapy.
A significant portion of antibiotic use on dairy farms is for treating or preventing mastitis. In the past blanket antibiotic therapy was used at dry off to cover a wide range of potential mastitis-causing pathogens. More recently the lack of available antibiotic dry-cow tubes has led many farmers to consider a more selective approach.
The selective dry-cow therapy approach categorizes cows into two groups. Cows with a history of clinical mastitis or subclinical infection at dry off receive an antibiotic treatment along with a teat sealant. Cows relatively free of mastitis incidents don’t receive antibiotic therapy and receive just the teat sealant.
Selective dry-cow therapy protocols can be effective at reducing the use of antibiotics without negatively affecting udder health. But it’s not for every dairy. Clinical mastitis cases must be managed. Annual bulk tank somatic-cell counts need to be less than 250,000 cells per milliliter.
There also needs to be well-trained personnel who can administer teat sealants and dry-cow therapies aseptically to prevent new infections post-dry off. Personnel need to be available to make decisions about which cows to treat based on screening data. Finally someone needs to monitor program effectiveness and make necessary adjustments.
With these factors in place and mastitis cases managed, producers can decide which cows fit into the two categories – antibiotic or non-antibiotic treatment. Decisions about which dry-off approach is appropriate for each cow can be determined by the use of a somatic-cell count/previous clinical mastitis algorithm or by a culture-based protocol.
The algorithm method takes into account the degree to which cows have experienced mastitis during lactation. Cows with a somatic-cell count of less than 200,000, no clinical mastitis within the previous 14 days of lactation, and less than two clinical mastitis cases during lactation could receive just the teat sealant. Cows exceeding any of those thresholds would receive both an antibiotic and teat sealant at dry off.
The culture-based method is just as effective, but requires another step to identify specific pathogens that could be causing subclinical mastitis. In that situation samples are taken from each cow several days prior to their last milking.
The samples are cultured to identify the presence of mastitis-causing pathogens. Each quarter can be sampled individually, or milk from all four quarters may be comingled into one sample for analysis.
The culturing process can be initiated in one of two ways. The milk sample can be packaged and sent to a laboratory for analysis. It usually takes about two to three days to receive results.
Or a dairy can have an on-farm culturing laboratory that can speed the culturing process by eliminating shipping time. On-farm laboratories must be stocked with proper culturing equipment, and a person must be properly trained to culture the samples.
An alternative to culturing has emerged. It speeds the process of accurately identifying mastitis pathogens without the delays associated with culturing. Milk can be taken from each quarter at the next-to-last milking and comingled into a single sample.
Instead of culturing, the sample can be tested for the presence or absence of deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – material from either strep or staph bacteria by using a polymerase chain reaction – PCR – system. Acumen Detection has developed the system.
The alternative system reduces the time it takes to make a treatment decision – by less than three hours. That provides time to decide whether a cow needs antibiotic dry treatment at final milking.
Monitoring is important to identify areas of success and opportunities for improvement. Producers should monitor bulk-tank samples to identify mastitis-causing pathogens as well as routine culturing or polymerase chain reaction testing of cows with clinical and/or chronic mastitis. A successful dry-cow program can be evaluated by monitoring the incidence of mastitis during the dry-cow period and within the first four weeks after calving.
Any dry-cow therapy program needs to be developed with the advice and counsel of a veterinarian. Veterinarians also can play an active role in establishing and maintaining a monitoring program to determine the need for ongoing improvements.
Finally, a veterinarian should be involved in the training and evaluation of personnel assigned to administering intramammary antibiotics or teat sealants to ensure proper aseptic procedures are followed.
Roger Saltman is a doctor of veterinary medicine at RLS Management Solutions LLC.