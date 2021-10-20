Drop off drugs to save lives

OPINION Oct. 23 is officially National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. It’s a day set aside to encourage all of us to collect and dispose of unused, expired and unwanted prescription drugs in a safe way so they are not abused, stolen or land as pollution in our natural environment.
The National Drug Take-Back Day effort has paid dividends. Since it started in 2016 about 4,473 tons of prescription drugs have been turned in during Drug Take-Back Day nationwide. There are an average of 5,500 collection sites throughout the country with more than 4,400 law-enforcement agencies participating. That concerted effort has led to permanent collection sites in many of our communities where we may leave unused medication any time of the year.
But we must continue to battle the opioid epidemic. According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019.
As we continue to battle the dangers of prescription-drug abuse, Drug Take-Back Day remains a good reminder to take action. There are 118 official events planned for Oct. 23 statewide. Visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/opioids/drug-take-back-day.htm to search for sites by county.
Most disposal sites will accept
controlled and uncontrolled substances
over-the-counter medications
ointments
patches
creams
non-aerosol sprays
vials
pet medications
Most disposal sites do not accept needles, sharps, aerosols, inhalers or medical waste – but check with any specific site to confirm.
Safe drug disposal is important because it keeps powerful drugs out of the hands of someone who may abuse them or sell them. Old prescriptions in cabinets are prime temptations for young people to steal or sell prescription drugs – or to take to parties where miscellaneous and random prescription drugs are abused. Many abused prescriptions are taken from family and friends. Statistics show that many heroin users start by abusing prescription opioids like oxycodone, Vicodin and other common painkillers that are often prescribed following routine surgeries.
Unfortunately many people do not understand the extreme danger of abusing prescription drugs. They assume that prescription medications are “safe” because they’re prescribed by doctors. But they don’t understand that over-dosing and mixing medications can be lethal. The majority of teenagers who abuse prescription drugs get them from family and friends, often simply out of the medicine cabinet.
Safe drug disposal is also important to protect our environment. Flushing drugs down the toilet or throwing them into the trash bound for a landfill contaminates our water supply. Municipal water treatment cannot remove some powerful medications from our water. It’s also important to keep them out of landfills where they leech into water, and may be either stolen and abused – or consumed by wildlife.
If you have ongoing prescriptions and medications that you keep in your home, consider keeping them in locked storage. Visit www.lockyourmeds.org or contact a county health department for more information on techniques to secure medications.
Your quick clean-out this week may save a life. Drop off your old medications today!
Wis. Sen. Howard Marklein of Spring Green represents District 17 as a member of the Republican Party. Visit legis.wisconsin.gov/senate/17/marklein or contact Sen.Marklein@legis.wisconsin.gov or 800-978-8008 for more information.