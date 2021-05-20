Dry-period mastitis management improves reproductive efficiency

Reproductive performance is an important driver of dairy-farm profitability and can be impacted by diseases that occur during the dry period. Mastitis, for example, is associated with lost milk production, added treatment costs, inferior milk quality, decreases in reproductive efficiency, early herd removal and-or death.
Several studies have investigated the relationship that clinical or subclinical mastitis post-calving has on reproductive performance. Researchers at The Ohio State University in 2019 analyzed data from 29 studies on the effects of mastitis on reproductive performance. When comparing cows with mastitis to cows with no mastitis, the authors discovered differences in the reproductive measures listed.
- increased days to first service
- increased days open
- differences in pregnancy per artificial insemination
- greater pregnancy loss
The data show that mastitis post-calving has detrimental effects on reproduction. That provides even more incentive for dairy farmers to reduce new intramammary infections during the dry-cow period.
There has been a decrease in the prevalence of contagious mastitis pathogens. But there also has been an increase in environmental pathogens, such as coliforms and streps, in the dry cow environment.
Depending on the level of management and the quality of preventive programs in place, new intramammary infections are typically acquired in four main areas.
- milking process
- lactating cow environment
- chronically infected cows
- dry period
Although a cow can develop a new intrammary infection at any time during the lactation cycle, it’s most susceptible during the dry period. The mammary gland exhibits wide fluctuations regarding its susceptibility to infection during the period. The greatest susceptibility for mastitis occurs in the first two weeks and the last two weeks.
During the first two weeks of the dry period, discontinuation of teat dipping leads to increased numbers of bacteria at the teat ends. Termination of milking halts the natural flushing effect that milking has on pathogen removal from teat canals. Many quarters have a delay or fail to form an adequate keratin plug, which helps seal teat ends from bacterial penetration. Collectively those risk factors are reasons that dry-cow therapy and internal-teat sealants are recommended at dry-off to help reduce new intramammary infection risk.
During the last two weeks of the dry period, colostrum production causes a renewal of udder engorgement. The keratin plug naturally breaks down just prior to calving. White-blood-cell function is compromised due to immunosuppression, which naturally occurs near calving due to the cow's elevated cortisol levels.
Management practices designed to maximize and supplement the cow’s immune defenses and minimize bacterial challenge from the environment are essential during the later risk period.
Intramammary infections during the dry period can have a dramatic impact on the incidence and distribution of mastitis in the next lactation. Subsequent mastitis events that occur during the breeding risk period can have a negative effect on fertility. Because mastitis negatively impacts fertility, dairies must prioritize prevention of new intramammary infection during the dry period.
Dr, Brian Miller is a doctor of veterinary medicine and a cattle technical-services veterinarian at Merck Animal Health.