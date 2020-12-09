Duckweed studied as nutrient cycler, feed supplement

Duckweed could be grown on farms to limit nutrient pollution in surface waters. It also could be harvested and used as a feed supplement, according to researchers at Pennsylvania State University.
Duckweed is a tiny plant resembling a lily pad. It grows rapidly in water with elevated levels of nitrogen and phosphorus, often the result of fertilizer and manure runoff.
“Duckweed can capture nutrients before they cause algal blooms and dead zones, but it also can upcycle those nutrients into something farmers can reuse,” said Rachel Brennan, an associate professor of environmental engineering at Penn State and the research project’s lead investigator. “It can be harvested multiple times per week and used as a feed supplement for farm animals. We also have demonstrated it can be used as a soil amendment to support crop growth with less runoff than conventional fertilizer.”
Brennan’s team calculated an estimated economic return for farmers if they repurposed some of their land from growing soybeans – often used for animal feed – into a pond to grow duckweed. By mixing manure with water in the pond instead of applying it to a field, farmers could reduce waste while producing more protein, she said.
“Soybeans contain an enormous amount of protein, but they don’t grow very quickly,” Brennan said. “Duckweed’s protein content is good and so is its growth rate. Given the same area one could produce more protein by switching to this little aquatic plant.”
In the four-year project a multidisciplinary series of experiments will evaluate duckweed’s environmental and economic benefits. The team will work with Penn State-Extension dairy advisers to survey local dairy farmers for their initial impressions of the research.
Some of the experiments will focus on duckweed’s performance as a feed supplement, including how well cows digest the plant and its impact on milk production. Others will investigate duckweed’s effects as a fertilizer. There are indications it might reduce nitrous-oxide emissions, said Lauren McPhillips, an assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering and agricultural and biological engineering at Penn State.
The team also plans to examine ways a duckweed-based “circular bioeconomy” could sustainably scale beyond local farms.
“Collecting biomass from fields to make ethanol in central processing plants is a well-established practice; maybe a similar approach could be used for collecting manure from farms to produce duckweed,” Brennan said. “It could be vertically farmed in large warehouses because it needs only about an inch of water to grow.”
Tim Schley is a communications strategist working with the Pennsylvania State University-College of Engineering.
