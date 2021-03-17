Emergency services need help

OPINION Emergency Medical Service personnel are invaluable across Wisconsin for their dedication to our communities and for providing lifesaving support during times of disaster. But many rural and volunteer EMS departments are having difficulties ensuring that when we need them, someone is able to be there for us.
I held four “Rural Volunteer EMS Summits” in 2019 across the 17th Senate District to answer the question, “What can the state do to help with recruitment and retention of rural volunteer EMS?” I spoke with 100 EMS personnel from more than 30 units. They all shared significant issues hindering their departments from flourishing and providing lifesaving care to our residents.
I recently re-introduced legislation directed specifically at supporting our rural-EMS departments. The three bills – Senate Bill 88, Senate Bill 89 and Senate Bill 90 – have been crafted to address several of the largest obstacles brought to us during the EMS Summits. All the bills were introduced during the previous legislative session, but did not successfully complete the process due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re giving it another try.
SB 88 will increase the Funding Assistance Program that was created in 1989 to financially support EMS departments around Wisconsin. Funding has been cut twice since 1989, leaving a gap in financial resources for our EMS providers. The proposed bill will simply restore the funding to its original level and give back our local departments the aid they desperately need. While the gap is only $2 million statewide, it’s a big gap for our volunteer services to close on their own.
SB 89 will follow approximately 21 other states in making the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians exam optional for Emergency Medical Responders. One of the most prevalent issues I heard during my EMS summits were frustrations concerning the exam. EMS personnel from around our state have told me the test is unnecessarily difficult and expensive. They said it often has questions that are completely irrelevant to serving the people of Wisconsin. A participant at the Darlington summit shared that one of the questions on the NRMT exam was, “What should the tire pressure be on an ambulance in the mountains of Colorado?” Another ridiculous question was, “What do you do in the case of a shark attack?” Questions like that are irrelevant to serving Wisconsin. SB 89 would make the exam optional for departments to require, but it’s important to note that Emergency Medical Responders are still required to pass a host of other applicable testing to qualify for licensure, including Department of Homeland Security courses, hands-on training and in-person exercises. Individual squads decide whether Emergency Medical Responders would be required to take the exam.
SB 90 is the final bill in the package. It’s an omnibus bill that covers a lot of different topics including the burden of collecting signatures for the Funding Assistance Program, ambulance staffing for reduced-risk non-emergency transports such as from a hospital to a nursing home, flexible staffing requirements and prohibiting exclusive arrangements.
It’s important to note that all the regulatory changes in this package of legislation create options for our departments. I don’t seek to reduce standards or force unwanted change. The bills give rural EMS departments the option to do what is best for their departments and ensure they can meet the unique needs of our communities.
One of my main priorities in the Legislature has always been to advocate for rural Wisconsin. All too often rural voices are overshadowed in Madison and Milwaukee; the issues we face go unnoticed. I’m grateful to our area EMS personnel for sharing the ways Wisconsin state regulations are preventing their rural departments from both recruiting and retaining volunteers. It’s important for me to author this legislation and give our community first responders the support they need.
While this package of legislation will not solve the rural-EMS shortage overnight, I believe it will help remove the bureaucratic red tape that hinders our communities from thriving. There’s still work to do, but I’m proud of this initiative to support our local men and women who respond when we need them. Thank you to all the EMS departments in our communities for your service.
Wis. Sen. Howard Marklein of Spring Green represents District 17 as a member of the Republican Party. Visit legis.wisconsin.gov/senate/17/marklein or contact Sen.Marklein@legis.wisconsin.gov or 800-978-8008 for more information.