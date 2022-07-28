Engineer cools cows for less cost

Taking care of hundreds of cows might seem like a strange duty for an engineer at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Stanford Linear Accelerator Center National Accelerator Laboratory, but Gustavo Cezar loves this part of his job as much as any other. He manages the center’s Grid Integration, Systems and Mobility Laboratory.
“A lot of my lab work is experimental so seeing projects in real life is satisfying,” he said.
He recently carried a ladder and screwdriver as he walked toward a group of five cows huddled under a large steel fan. They turned their heads and gazed.
“Cows are curious animals,” he said. “They notice anything new in their environment. If there’s anything different they’re a little scared at first, but mostly curious.”
He climbed the ladder and unscrewed a control-box cover below the fan. The controller and fan help keep cows inside the barn cool … and alive. Heat stress can be deadly, particularly at the center in Central California. So Cezar closely monitors the barn’s electrical equipment.
Four years ago his team installed smart fans, solar panels, batteries, electricity meters and weather sensors at the farm. That helps keep the animals cool inside the barn and minimizes the farm owner’s electricity costs.
People are also reading…
The system collects real-time data such as from temperature sensors and electricity rates. It then optimizes operation of the fans and batteries to ensure fans run when needed and at the lowest possible cost. The approach has saved the farmer thousands of dollars each month.
Due to extreme temperatures in the area during summer months, it’s inevitable cows will experience heat stress some days, Cezar said.
On those extreme days the system minimizes electricity cost by performing energy arbitrage during peak hours. It also levels peaks in electricity use to prevent elevated demand charges. That’s because fans must operate at full speed. On other days he and his colleagues control the fans’ speed.
The team at the center’s Grid Integration, Systems and Mobility Laboratory plans to develop a similar, more affordable load-management solution for other farms. Future systems could require fewer fan-control boxes so more fans run together rather than independently.
New systems also could monitor and control water sprinklers that spray cows to cool them. The design improvements could enable more farmers to upgrade their energy equipment. That could increase renewable-power usage and reduce electricity consumption.
“Farms are 24-7 operations,” Cezar said. “We want to find ways to help farmers keep their livelihood and animals healthy by designing accessible power systems.”
Visit slac.stanford.edu for more information.
David Krause is a writer in the office of communications at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Stanford Linear Accelerator Center National Accelerator Laboratory.