For many operations the decision to wean calves is based solely on calf age. But if calves are experiencing growth slumps, the transition period may need some changes to ensure calves are ready to make the nutritional change.
Calves aren’t created equal. Health setbacks, twins, different breeds and nutritional intakes are factors that result in calves growing at different rates. When producers wean solely on days of age, some calves trail. They aren’t physiologically ready to be weaned, experience more respiratory problems, and basically fail to thrive once weaned. Factors affecting weaning may involve space availability, time and labor availability, and calf health. To ensure a successful weaning transition the most important factor is the starter intake of each calf.
Regardless of the starter being fed intake levels are extremely important in ensuring a calf is capable of utilizing the nutrients. All calves should be offered a palatable starter during the first week of life. They won’t consume large amounts immediately so start slow and offer small amounts of grain at a time.
The grain should be changed daily. Wet, moldy, stale feeds aren’t appetizing. Grain needs to be palatable and enticing to encourage starter intake. Dividers between grain and water buckets discourage mixing and help keep grain fresher longer. Once a calf starts to consume at least a half a pound of grain per day rumen development starts. Always offering fresh grain can result in calves starting to consume feed earlier. That results in earlier weaning times, and ultimately decreased calf-raising costs.
Maximum rumen development requires 21 days to 28 days. A calf’s rumen isn’t functional at birth. As calves consume starter digestion results in the production of volatile fatty acids, primarily butyric acid. Butyric acid is used by the rumen to produce papillae on the rumen wall’s surface. Once developed the papillae allow nutrients to be absorbed and utilized by the calf. An inadequately developed rumen will result in a calf that may fail to properly utilize the available nutrients. That often results in poor growth rates.
It’s important not to wean calves completely off milk until they’re consuming at least 2 pounds of grain per day for at least three consecutive days. When producers wean based on days of age, intake guidelines aren’t taken into consideration. That results in underdeveloped rumens incapable of handling a significant nutritional change. Simply knowing the amount of starter intake at weaning isn’t important as knowing when calves started consuming adequate amounts of starter feed.
It’s also important to realize the inverse relationship between starter intake and the amount of liquid feeds offered. The more milk consumed the less starter intake consumed. That should be considered when reducing calves’ milk consumption in preparation for weaning. Because calves need a half pound of starter intake for 21 days to 28 days for rumen development, decreasing milk amounts three weeks before the targeted weaning date can help promote starter intake.
The more attention devoted to starter intake the better the chances for calves with developed rumens and a smoother nutritional transition. Growth slumps in weaned calves often prompt producers to look closely into the wrong phase of their management system. If this is the case on your farm reevaluate the weaning process. Starter intake should be the driving force in a calf-weaning program and ultimately the key factor that determines weaning age.