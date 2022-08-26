Fascinating cow facts shared

It’s hard to encapsulate all the fascinating things about cows but here are some lesser-known facts.
1. Can cows swim? Yes. While many cows hover near the 1,400-pound range they don’t sink like a stone. Farmers have seen cows in action. Cows don’t spend much time swimming on farms but when there’s pasture waiting on the other side of a stream, they’re eager to swim across for fresh greens.
2. Cattle have an incredible sense of smell. Cows have 1,071 olfactory receptors, giving them a better sense of smell than dogs and humans. To breathe in scents cows curl back their upper lips and expose their front teeth. They close their nostrils to bring scents to their noses.
Thanks to their powerful olfactory systems cattle can detect odors as many as six miles away. That’s essential for detecting food and water; it’s also an important defense mechanism that alerts them to predators. There's even research that shows cows can sniff stress in the urine of other cows.
3. Cows are herbivores and eat a lot of grass. Cows have four stomach compartments – the rumen, the reticulum, the omasum and the abomasum. Collectively the compartments can hold about 60 gallons of food. Cows also are thirsty animals and drink 30 to 50 gallons of water per day.
4. There certainly are Holsteins, but there also are 268 cattle breeds in the world. The United States is home to 9.38 million dairy cows, including Holstein, Jersey, Guernsey, Brown Swiss and Ayrshire breeds. And there are 30.1 million beef cattle breeds such as Angus, Charolais, Hereford and Simmental.
The Pineywoods breed is believed to be one of the oldest breeds of cattle in the United States. It’s reported to be a descendant of cattle breeds the Spanish brought to the New World in the 1500s. Now, it’s listed as “critical” by the Livestock Conservancy. Other North American cattle breeds, including the Milking Devon, Canadienne and Texas longhorn, also are listed as threatened or critical. That means there are fewer than 5,000 animals from the breed and sometimes fewer than 500 animals in existence.
5. Cattle have 32 permanent or adult teeth that include incisors, premolars and molars. Their first 20 teeth – called deciduous or milk teeth – will fall out and be replaced with adult teeth. But all cattle regardless of age or breed have no upper front teeth. They use their powerful tongues – which have 25,000 taste buds – to pull grass or grab hay. They chew it between their lower teeth and the hard pad on their upper jaws.
To eat tough stems or grass cows grind them between their molars using a side-to-side motion. It’s an effective system for an animal that takes as many as 890 bites per hour and chews as many as eight hours per day.
Bonus fascinating thing – that isn’t really a thing – about cows – Cow tipping isn't real.
The preceding article was adapted from a blog by the Rootstock Editor at Organic Valley. Visit organicvalley.coop/blog for more information.