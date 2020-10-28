When a person first learns that cows produce methane, a greenhouse gas, he or she might assume it comes from the animal’s rear end. But that would be wrong.
“Methane is generated in the rumen,” said Nicolas DiLorenzo, an associate professor of animal sciences at the University of Florida-North Florida Research and Education Center. “The rumen is close to the cow’s mouth so the mouth is the closest exit. The cow releases methane by burping.”
For several decades researchers have looked for ways to reduce methane produced in the rumen. New research by DiLorenzo and others shows that a small change to cattle diets can reduce animal methane emissions by 11 percent. The findings are a step toward reducing greenhouse-gas emissions from livestock.
The study was led by Darren Henry, a graduate of the University of Florida-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, and now an assistant professor in the animal- and food-sciences department at Texas Tech University. The study was part of his doctoral research directed by DiLorenzo.
The study’s authors discovered that cattle produced less methane when a supplement commonly given to grass-fed cattle was replaced with a supplement that provided the same nutrition but had different chemical properties.
Previous research has indicated that nitrates interrupt chemical reactions that allow methanogens to produce methane. The University of Florida researchers tested to see if feeding nitrates to cattle would have the same effect. They introduced nitrates by swapping urea for encapsulated calcium-ammonium nitrate.
“Diets of grass-fed cattle are often deficient in protein so urea is used to supplement protein,” DiLorenzo said. “We asked, ‘What if we used a different substance that would provide protein such as urea but had properties that would affect methane production?’”
The researchers fed encapsulated calcium-ammonium nitrate to cattle by mixing it into molasses, a traditional vehicle for delivering urea. Cattle will consume every drop of molasses presented to them so the method ensured they would consume the encapsulated product.
To measure how much methane the cattle produced when fed the encapsulated calcium-ammonium nitrate, the researchers used a sulfur hexafluoride-tracer technique. It involves attaching a U-shaped canister to a halter on a cow’s head. Small tubes connected to the canister sit above the cow’s nostrils. The device enabled the scientists to measure the amount of methane emitted from an animal’s mouth and nose. Compared with cattle that were given urea, cattle that consumed the encapsulated nitrate produced 11 percent less methane.
“This was quite a large reduction and an exciting result,” DiLorenzo said.
The study recently was published in “Journal of Animal Science.” Visit academic.oup.com/jas and search for “encapsulated calcium-ammonium nitrate” for more information.