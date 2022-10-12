Fitting-contest winners named

Youth across North America participated in the 2022 World Dairy Expo Youth Fitting Contest on Oct. 2 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Seventy-eight participants registered, representing 12 U.S. states, Denmark and Canada. Contestants, ages 13-21, were given one hour to prepare their animal to be ready for the show ring.
Kyle Natzke, originally from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, judged the contest. He’s currently working as the show-herd manager for Kash-In Holsteins and Jerseys in Tulare, California. Garrett Schmidt assisted Natzke in the evaluations.
After winning the senior male division, Robert Nagel of Clymer, New York, earned the overall fitter award. First-place through fifth-place winners of the contest classes are listed.
Intermediate Female Division
1. Adhyn Schell of Lewiston, Minnesota
2. Ellie Larson of Evansville, Wisconsin
3. Emily Goode of Liberty, Kentucky
4. Lindsey Gibbs of Rollingstone, Minnesota
5. Makenna Mase of Cochranton, Pennsylvania
Intermediate Male Division
1. Logan Shoop of Wimauma, Florida
2. Carter Major of Lebanon, Tennessee
3. Matthew Winch of Fennimore, Wisconsin
People are also reading…
4. Oliver Nisen of Leesburg, Indiana
5. Suton Paulson of Rockford, Illinois
Senior Female Division
1. Brooke Hammann of Barron, Wisconsin
2. Jamie Gibbs of Rollingstone, Minnesota
3. Haley Beukema of New Richmond, Wisconsin
4. Alexis Blankenberg of Platteville, Wisconsin
5. Sophie Leach of Linwood, Kansas
Senior Male Division
1. Robert Nagel of Clymer, New York
2. Evan Cooper of New Braintree, Massachusetts
3. Wesley Brantner of Saegertown, Pennsylvania
4. Brian Mccullough of Juda, Wisconsin
5. Keenan Thygesen of Tunbridge, Vermont
Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.