Footloose dances way to supreme title

Supreme champions of 2022 World Dairy Expo

The supreme champions of the 2022 World Dairy Expo Dairy Cattle Show are highlights of the dairy-industry event. 

Oakfield Solom Footloose-ET recently was named the 2022 Supreme Champion at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. The cow is owned by Duckett Holsteins, Vierra Dairy, and Tim and Sharyn Abbott of Rudolph, Wisconsin. Footloose was named winner of the 5-year-old cow class in the International Holstein Show. She was later named senior champion female and grand champion female.

Rivendale VIP Eloise was named reserve supreme champion. Also the grand champion female of the International Jersey Show, she’s owned by Vierra Dairy Farms of Hilmar, California.

Kingsway Alligator A Twix was named the Supreme Champion Heifer after being named junior champion during the International Holstein Show the day before. The heifer is owned by Velthuis Farms Ltd of Osgoode, Ontario, Canada.

North Effect Wa Tatas-Red was named reserve supreme champion heifer title. She also was junior champion of the International Red & White Show. The heifer is owned by Chris and Jen Hill and Tim and Sharyn Abbott of Thurmont, Maryland.

Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.

