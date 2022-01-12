Funding helps meat-processing infrastructure

OPINION An announcement this week by Wis. Gov. Tony Evers’ office and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection brings welcome news for Wisconsin farmers and meat processors who have suffered from a shortage of laborers in the processing sector.
Evers announced the allocation of as much as $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for meat-talent-development assistance.
“(The funding) will be used to attract and provide financial support to students in Wisconsin meat-processing-training programs, as well as support program development and connect the meat-processing industry with potential employees,” the governor stated.
The effort follows through on support that was proposed in Evers’ 2021-2023 budget. During the budget process $200,000 was designated for a Meat Processor Grant Program, as well as four new meat-inspector positions at the Wisconsin ag department, but funding was not made available to improve upon workforce challenges.
There is a severe shortage of skilled butchers, which is why this investment in Wisconsin’s meat-processing industry is so important. While the priorities passed in the budget are appreciated, this additional funding addresses the longer-term issues of labor recruitment, training and retention. We’re grateful to the Evers administration for continuing to build on their commitment to investing in Wisconsin farmers and rural communities through the ongoing efforts around meat processing.
The new announcement is timely, given the Wisconsin Farmers Union’s recent release of a Meat Processing Report that called for increased funding to train the next generation of meat processors. Wisconsin Farmers Union members identified Meat Processing Infrastructure as a Special Order of Business for the family-farm organization in both 2020 and 2021. Visit www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/processing for more information.
Small processors, in particular, have struggled to find skilled workers who can adapt to different roles and understand the unique cutting needs of a range of different carcasses from regional producers. The ability for Wisconsin farmers to direct-market their animals – an avenue that opens the door to fairer prices – hinges on our small and mid-scale meat processors in Wisconsin having the labor they need to operate at full capacity and reach their full potential.
Darin Von Ruden dairy farms near Westby, Wisconsin, and is president of the Wisconsin Farmers Union, a grassroots family-farm organization that's committed to enhancing the quality of life for family farmers, rural communities and all people through education, legislation and cooperation. Visit www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com for more information.