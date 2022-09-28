Fungal enzymes boost milk production

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Supplementing dairy feed with enzymes from two funguses has a positive effect on cows’ lactational performance, according to researchers at Pennsylvania State University. They recently tested the concept in an experiment.
“Exogenous enzymes have been used in human and animal nutrition for decades,” said Alex Hristov, a professor of dairy nutrition at Penn State and co-author of the study. “But recently research has shown that enzymes from Aspergillus oryzae and Aspergillus niger together might have a synergistic effect in the cow’s rumen. That could promote activity of the microbial populations enhancing digestion of fibrous components in the diet.”
Hristov and Penn State researchers for about 20 years have studied the effects of feed additives that might improve milk production and cow health. The additives also could reduce the amount of methane cattle emit. Through the years his laboratory even has evaluated dietary supplements such as the spicy compound in chili peppers, seaweed and oregano.
The recent study, led by Leoni Martins, a doctoral candidate in animal science, involved 48 Holstein cows at the Penn State Dairy Teaching and Research Center. Some were fed rations supplemented with an enzyme preparation extracted from a mixed culture of Aspergillus. The team then evaluated the cows’ lactational performance, metabolism and digestion.
The researchers collected milk samples every other week and analyzed milk composition. They collected blood, fecal and urine samples to monitor cows’ physiological responses to ingesting the enzymes.
Compared with the control group cows fed the enzymes tended to eat more. Their milk had greater concentrations of protein, lactose and other desirable solids. Overall enzyme consumption seemed to have a notably positive effect on milk quantity and quality, the researchers said.
“Laboratory studies have suggested we could improve ruminal fermentation and feed digestion with dual enzyme supplementation,” Martins said. “We demonstrated that enzyme supplementation increased milk production. It also resulted in increased solid concentrations in milk.”
The development and adoption of strategies to enhance cow performance while reducing feed costs ultimately is the main goal of dairy nutritionists, Hristov said.
“We’re trying to help rumen microbes do what they do,” he said. “The microbes produce the enzymes that break down fiber, but we’re trying to supplement additional enzymes to enhance fermentation in the rumen. There’s an important symbiotic process happening between the microbes and the cow.”
The cow provides the environment and nutrients for the microbes to live and thrive. And then the microbes provide energy and amino acids for the cow. So enhancing rumen fermentation with supplements is a way of improving production by the animal, he said.
“The cow is like us — we can’t digest fiber,” he said. “Without rumen microbes, they couldn’t either,” he said. “Cows and other ruminants digest fiber that very few other animals can digest and convert into good-quality protein for human consumption.”
The study recently was published in the Journal of Dairy Science. Visit journalofdairyscience.org and search for “exogenous enzyme preparation” for more information.
Jeff Mulhollem is a science writer for the Pennsylvania State University.