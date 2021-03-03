Genetic progress leads to blue-ribbon reproduction

DEFOREST, Wis. – Blue Star Dairy Farms has a strong emphasis on genetic progress and it shows, says Susie Martin, a genetic consultant for CentralStar Cooperative. The DeForest-area dairy farm’s current pregnancy rate is 38 percent and its conception rate for all services is 51 percent. With those numbers and the farm’s overall genetics program, Blue Star Dairy Farms recently earned a CentralStar Cooperative ReproStar Award. The award recognizes dairy herds with 12-month pregnancy rates of 34 percent or more.
Several factors are involved in Blue Star Dairy Farms’ successful reproduction program. Dean Meinholz is the herdsman for the farm owned by his brothers Craig and Brian Meinholz. Among the major factors contributing to the reproduction program’s success are improved genetics along with breeding more cows to beef, Dean Meinholz said.
“We’re currently using all sexed or beef semen for the herd,” he said. “Only the better first-lactation animals receive sexed semen. All our calves are genomic-tested to know which ones to breed with that semen.”
The farm has developed genetically elite heifers that rank in the best 1 percent of their age group, Martin said.
Meinholz said, “CentralStar has been integral as far as selecting bulls that work in our mating program.”
Blue Star Dairy keeps cows for as many lactations as they are profitable; the average is 2.3 lactations. But the farm still averages a 48 percent conception rate for cows with more than two lactations.
The Meinholz family and team milk more than 2,000 cows three times each day at their Blue Star Dairy farms near DeForest and Arlington, Wisconsin. They also raise 2,000 head of young stock and farm about 5,500 acres of land.
Another factor contributing to the farm’s success with reproduction is a pre-synch-ovsynch synchronization program to help with heat detection.
“All cows go through the first round of shots to be bred,” Meinholz said. “Our voluntary wait period is 74 days, with days at first breeding an average 78 days.”
The voluntary waiting period is set at 74 days to maximize first-service conception rate as well as daily milk production during a cow’s productive life. Pedometers that are part of the farm’s Afi-milk system are used to inform the team of repeat breeding needed after first insemination.
“Conception improved dramatically when we stopped cherry-picking ahead of the sync program and focused heat-detection breeding 18 to 24 days since the last heat window,” he said. “And we’ve focused on 100 percent submission to first breeding to the sync program.”
The “repro team” – comprised of Meinholz, Javier L. Hidrogo and Jose Hidrogo – gives a second prostaglandin shot 24 hours after the first shot in the ovsync protocol. They accelerated re-submission of cows open to 32-day ultrasound by providing a gonadotrophin-releasing hormone one week prior to pregnancy check. They proceed straight to Lutalyse-3 and breeding at open, Meinholz said. The farm also uses controlled internal drug release for cows without corpus luteum at open diagnosis.
The team also has improved bedding management and uses a teat sealant, which have resulted in reduced somatic-cell count. The farm’s weighted average somatic-cell count is 110.
“We believe lower somatic-cell count is associated with improved conception rates,” he said.
Martin said, “They’re extremely organized and detailed. There is great communication and teamwork between them and the teams from CentralStar and Zoetis, their veterinarian and their nutritionist.”
The farm’s rolling herd average is about 31,000 pounds with 3.61 fat and 3.23 protein.
Meinholz said, “We have a lot to be proud of at Blue Star Dairy Farms. Our outstanding employees are definitely at the top of that list. We wouldn’t be where we are today without their hard work and dedication.”
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.