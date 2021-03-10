Genomic testing drives reproductive progress

WOODVILLE, Wis. – Dan Luckwaldt of Luckwaldt Agriculture Inc. near Woodville started genomic testing his dairy cattle about six years ago. It’s made a dramatic difference, he says.
“I’m confident we’re making genetic progress faster than our farm ever has,” he said. “We had always been a commercial milk-producing herd. Other than just trying to use good bulls, we didn’t focus too much on genetics. Genomic testing has changed that.”
Luckwaldt and his wife, Mary Luckwaldt, own 1,425 head of dairy cattle, about 1,300 of which are milking cows. They use genomic testing to breed their best cows and heifers with sexed semen. The other 60 percent to 70 percent of their herd is bred to beef cattle.
Dan Luckwaldt has tracked genetic progress by sorting cattle according to age as well as a selected genetic index using Dairy Comp 305 herd-management software with AgSources’ herd summary. His herd’s pregnancy rate is 39 percent; the conception rate is 62.5 percent. The conception rate for older cows is 61 percent.
Asked how long he normally keeps cows he said, “Hopefully for an average of four-plus lactations.”
Luckwaldt Agriculture recently earned the CentralStar Cooperative ReproStar Award, which recognizes dairy herds with 12-month pregnancy rates of 34 percent or more as well as outstanding conception rates.
“I’m very excited and happy to see my staff getting recognition for their accomplishments,” Luckwaldt said. “Having motivated, skilled employees who care is most important.”
Julie Ainsworth, coordinator of dairy-records consulting at CentralStar Cooperative, said award winners have overcome conception challenges with older cows. They achieve conception rates for third- and greater-lactation cows of more than 44 percent. The average for the lactation group in all Midwest herds as reported by Dairy Records Management Systems is 33 percent.
Cole Mark, genetic consultant for CentralStar Cooperative, said, “What sets the Luckwaldts’ herd apart is the conception rates, particularly through the summer months.”
The farm’s team keeps cows cool and comfortable through the hot summer months; that helps cows to become pregnant all summer long.
“It’s common for reproduction to significantly decline during hot humid weather and then catch up again in the fall,” he said. “That can overwhelm certain areas of the dairy – such as pre- and post-fresh pens – at certain times of the year. The Luckwaldt team’s ability to maintain high performance through the summer virtually eliminates the gaps and slugs of calvings.”
The Luckwaldts and their team use a Double-Ovsync-Double-Lutalyse shot program.
“It’s probably the single-most effective fertility program available,” Mark said. “The downside is that it’s intense and requires catching each cow for an injection seven times. The schedule requires either shots or timed artificial insemination five days a week.
“The reward is conception rates that are usually even greater than natural heats or at the very least similar. The advantage of the second Lutalyse shot 24 hours later is a faster more-complete regression of the corpus luteum and subsequently greater decline in progesterone levels in the blood. The dramatic decline in progesterone is what creates higher fertility rates.”
The Luckwaldts and their team take the protocol one step further by palpating cows to ensure that corpus luteum is present before beginning the final leg of the program.
“If there is no corpus luteum the cow goes onto a controlled internal drug-release synch instead,” Mark said.
The farm team pays close attention to detail. They work with Tom Mahoney, an artificial-insemination technician with CentralStar Cooperative.
“We strive for everything to be done on schedule,” Mahoney said. “We also evaluate every week how we did. We don’t wait a month.”
Of the Luckwaldt team, he said, “They’re good dairymen. Dan’s very modest and always gives credit to his team. But he and Mary are on top of things. They’re up-to-date on every herd check and are in the operation every single day.”
Visit www.facebook.com/CentralStarCooperative for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.