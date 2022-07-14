Genomic tools assess bull fertility

“Genomic solutions to improve dairy bull fertility,” led by Francisco Peñagaricano, an assistant professor focused on development and application of methods to analyze the genetic architecture of economically relevant traits in livestock.
People are also reading…
Project Summary: Despite recent advances, there’s room for improvement in reproductive performance for most herds. The project will involve investigation of male fertility in the Jersey breed.
The research team already has identified genomic regions that can affect Jersey bull fertility. The objective for the project is to identify the cause of differing conception rates using targeted deoxyribonucleic acid-sequencing.
The researchers aim to deliver new genomic tools to assist dairy farmers, breeders and artificial-insemination companies responsible for accurate management and selection decisions on bull fertility.