The ability of everyone to have enough milk to drink, especially in developing countries, is greatly affected by socioeconomic and environmental factors. It’s proving to be a real challenge for dairy farmers around the world.
But through the sustainable intensification of milk production, the dairy industry has the opportunity to increase the supply and availability of nutrients consumed by vulnerable populations – while also reducing the environmental impact of agriculture. That’s the goal.
Translating that goal into practice was the topic discussed by Juan Tricarico at this year’s virtually hosted Alltech ONE Big Idea conference. He’s the vice-president for sustainability research at Dairy Management Inc. and the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy.
Poverty-stricken countries experience extreme rates of undernutrition, including micronutrient deficiencies – leading to child stunting and wasting. Undernutrition refers to inadequate intakes of energy, protein, and-or vitamin and mineral deficiencies. Malnutrition is a broader term that includes all forms of undernutrition, in addition to overweight, obesity and resulting diet-related non-communicable diseases.
“The general principles of sustainability are global,” Tricarico said. “That means that economic feasibility, social responsibility and environmental stewardship apply to every single dairy farmer regardless of where milk is produced in the world.
“The World Bank tells us that the economic cost of undernutrition ranges between 2 percent to 3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product in some countries. But it can be as high as 1 percent in some of the countries in Africa and Asia.
“Milk and dairy foods are very valuable because they can address the specific nutritional needs of vulnerable populations in low-income countries, particularly because it contains nine essential nutrients. Dairy farming offers the potential for poverty reduction and socioeconomic development in addition to the benefit that milk and dairy-food consumptions provides to nutrition.”
He also touched on the environmental impact of livestock and of dairy in particular. The impact of emissions generated by the dairy industry, is widely discussed. Statistics from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations show the entire global livestock sector contributes 14.5 percent of all manmade emissions globally.
“As population and income is increasing across the world the demand for animal-based foods, particularly for milk and dairy foods, is increasing,” Tricarico said. “The dairy sector is growing rapidly in these low-income countries.
“We also know from (the Food and Agriculture Organization) that the global greenhouse-gas emissions from the dairy industry – particularly when you look at milk production, processing and transportation – represents approximately 2.7 percent of all manmade emissions across the world. If we express that information per unit of milk that equates to 2.4 kilograms of carbon-dioxide equivalent per kilogram of fat- and protein-corrected milk.”
That figure converts to about 5.29 pounds of carbon-dioxide equivalent per 2.2 pounds of fat- and protein-corrected milk.
Milk production in a number of developing countries is growing rapidly, with rates of as much as 800 percent in some cases. The key factor is to produce more milk from the same number of cows by feeding them properly and looking after their health to improve sustainability at the same time.
“In many of these low-income countries the biggest problem is that the animals don’t have enough feed,” he said. “Perhaps there are too many animals to feed so offering more feed or using different types of approaches to offer that feed is very important – for example using a grazing rotational system.
“The second element is increasing the energy and protein density of the diet by improving the forage management; the quality of the forage is extremely important. If concentrates or by-products of human food are available then these should be considered too. Also processing some feeds by grinding for example can bring the nutritional value of that feed up.
“Finally preventing nutritional deficiencies in the animals is also important. Analysis and managements of feeds helps to understand what the animal is being fed to suit their needs. In high-income countries this is known as precision feeding.”
He encourages farmers to keep good records, to always try to improve the welfare and breeding of their cattle. He also highlighted that milk is 88 percent water so farmers should always ensure their cows have a constant fresh supply of water.
Farmers in poor-income countries with too many cattle to feed should consider culling unproductive cows that are infertile or unhealthy in order to improve the overall herd production, he said.
“There is no point in keeping cattle that are unproductive and consume resources and produce methane,” he said. “They should be culled so that other animals can use those resources more efficiently.”
