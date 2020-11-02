Bert Paris loves farming. And after about 30 years of dairy farming near Belleville, Wisconsin, he’s in the process of transferring his farm to his daughter, Meagan (Paris) Farrell. But she faces serious challenges considering that Wisconsin in 2019 led the nation in farm bankruptcies. An average of two dairy farms per day went out of business.
Despite a growing crisis in the Wisconsin dairy industry and other hardships throughout the rural Midwest, farmers continue to seek opportunities to continue their legacy. Bert Paris sees that opportunity in managed grazing.
“Grazing, financially, was the best thing I ever did for my business,” he said.
He recently joined Grassland 2.0, a new project based at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Collaborating in the project are university researchers, state and local agency staff, milk and meat processors, citizen groups and other farmers. They’re working to create more opportunities for grazing and other types of perennial grassland farming. A multi-decade analysis by the UW-Madison Center for Dairy Profitability found that although grazing-based dairies often produce less milk per cow, the money they save by grazing ultimately increases their profitability.
The Grassland 2.0 collaborators envision a future of profitable, productive farmland that also provides many of the benefits of the region’s original prairie such as clean water, healthy soil, biodiversity and resilience to extreme weather.
The Grassland 2.0 project is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute for Food and Agriculture. That’s noteworthy in itself, said Randy Jackson, a UW-Madison agronomy professor who leads the project.
“We’re going to need farming practices that simultaneously produce healthy food, support thriving communities, and restore ecosystem processes,” he said. “Grazed perennial grasslands do that. The grant is a major win for the thousands of farmers who are grazing across the state and beyond. It’s also a major win for citizens of the upper Midwest who desperately need incentives, expertise and policies that promote sustainable agriculture.”
Well-managed grasslands can reduce soil erosion and nutrient runoff, sequester carbon, increase water retention, reduce flooding, and support wildlife and pollinators, according to research by the USDA, UW-Madison and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Well-managed grasslands can do that while providing an income source for farmers as well as maintaining investments in rural communities.
Municipalities and local governments are taking notice. Wisconsin’s Dane County in 2018 launched a pilot program offering payments to farmers for converting to grassland-based farming systems. The program was considered so successful in its first year that its budget has been more than doubled.
But there are technical and economic challenges to adopting grassland agriculture. The Grassland 2.0 group will focus on sharing existing information and grazing resources with farmers. It also will work to expand grass-fed markets, identify policy tools that facilitate managed grazing and perennial land cover, and bring together diverse partners to explore different approaches to expanding grassland agriculture.
“For restorative agricultural systems to work we need to do more than just provide resources and information to producers,” Jackson said. “We need to work with processors, lenders, policymakers and state and federal agencies to confront the challenges to agriculture in a holistic way. We need to bring everyone together to map transformative pathways forward.”
Visit agronomy.wisc.edu/randy-jackson for more information.