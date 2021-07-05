Grazing benefits all-sized farms

Adam Abel recently was named state grazing-lands specialist in Wisconsin by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. His new post comes at a time when demand for grazing information is outpacing the number of people who can write managed-grazing plans, he said. Grazing is becoming more popular for many reasons.
“Rotational grazing and grassland farming will become the method of entry for beginning livestock farmers who have limited capital and a lack of farm labor,” said Brian Pillsbury, Abel’s predecessor who retired in July 2020.
Managed grazing can benefit farms of all sizes, Pillsbury said. He predicts more large dairies will endorse grazing to raise healthy replacement heifers – while smaller conventional dairy farms will either transition to grazing beef cattle, or to organic or value-added grass-fed dairy farms. There has been growing consumer demand for grass-fed meat.
Each grazing operation is different; benefits of grazing are unique to that operation, Abel said. He’s observed those benefits through the years, beginning as a youngster on his family’s farm near Loyal, Wisconsin. His father, Melvin Abel, rotationally grazed 35 head of dairy cattle before transitioning to a beef-grazing operation with more than 60 cow-calf pairs.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in soil and land management from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, Abel became a grazing specialist for Pri-Ru-Ta Resource Conservation and Development. He then worked for an environmental-consulting firm before joining the Natural Resources Conservation Service as a soil conservationist. He most recently worked from the agency’s office in Appleton, Wisconsin.
In his years of experience with the agency, Abel has designed and planned conversions of row crops to rotationally grazed pastures with farmers in central and northeastern Wisconsin. On those farms he’s seen benefits in economic, environmental, lifestyle and animal-health categories.
Economic
“The University of Wisconsin has conducted research showing that managed grazing can compete in an agricultural environment with a high probability of making money,” he said. “I don’t accept excuses that grazing doesn’t work; I’ve spent time looking at the numbers.”
He’s analyzed data from multiple farms and said in a well-managed grazing system a grazier doesn’t lose production; that person is just managing the farm differently.
“Grazing,” he said, “is straight-up production ag.”
Environmental
“Managed grazing is the gold standard for soil health,” said Paul Daigle, conservation-program manager for Marathon County’s Conservation, Planning and Zoning Department.
The soil health foundation consists of five principles – soil armor, minimizing soil disturbance, plant diversity, and continual live-plant-root-livestock integration, said Daigle who’s also served as a mentor to Abel. Managed grazing hits all five of those principles.
Lifestyle
A grazier spends less time and money on weed control and other field operations. But a drawback is that one must still move cows to a new paddock when it rains. And there’s also spring mud and winter weather with which to contend.
“A well-designed grazing plan accounts for that but you still can’t underestimate mud season,” he said.
Animal health
Veterinarians, hoof trimmers and others have shared with Abel how grazing has a positive effect on cattle and other livestock.
As the state grazing-lands specialist Abel will be responsible for developing technical material about grazing plans, carrying capacity, stocking methods and general livestock management design of infrastructure – such as fencing and watering systems. The position involves sharing that information with grazing specialists throughout the state through training and one-on-one employee mentoring. It also involves distributing information about financial-assistance programs for farmers, which are available through the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
“I also want to spend more time working with new and beginning farmers, and organic farms,” Abel said. “And given volatility and tight margins in the dairy industry, I want to talk with dairy farmers about the economic advantages of putting heifers on pasture.
“I also would like to get more grazing specialists working closely with county land and water conservationists as well as private consultants.”
That can help address the growing demand for grazing plans, he said.
The ways in which animals and soil are managed are changing; it’s an exciting time to be involved in the field of managed grazing, Daigle said. Abel is well-suited to his new post because he believes in and is passionate about the benefits of grazing.
“He’s demonstrated successes and is engaged,” Daigle said. “It’s exciting to see someone with a bright future.”
Pillsbury said, “Adam understands the science of grass and livestock management as well as the conservation methods to restore the land. He’s so passionate and enthusiastic about grassland farming to the extent that he can convince anyone to try it.”
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.