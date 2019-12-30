MINERAL POINT, Wis. – The work that Dave, Joyce and Rod Wessel put into their dairy farm hasn’t gone unnoticed. The family recently earned bronze recognition from the Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council. Their farm was one of six dairy farms nationwide recognized for excellence in reproductive efficiency and fertility management.
The Wessels also have the respect of Dr. Matt Byers, a veterinarian with Military Ridge Veterinary Service of Dodgeville, Wisconsin. Byers has worked with the family for 23 years.
“They’re top-of-the-line dairy producers and their herds are outstanding,” Byers said of the Wessels. “They have excellent management, facilities and employees. Their proactive management is reflected in their milk production and reproduction program. Their artificial-insemination technician is phenomenal. I’m glad to be one small part of their team.”
The Wessels milk more than 300 Holstein and Registered-Brown Swiss cows. The herd’s composition is about evenly balanced between the two breeds. The Wessels milk three times daily; their rolling-herd average is 28,000 pounds. The Holsteins average 1,180 pounds of fat and 950 pounds of protein. The Brown Swiss cows average more than 1,080 pounds of fat and about 950 pounds of protein. The somatic-cell count ranges from about 50,000 to 60,000, Dave Wessel said.
With the help of Tim Heiring, an artificial-insemination technician for Genex, the herd in 2019 achieved a pregnancy rate of 38 percent and a conception rate of 54 percent on first service. The Wessels have used the artificial-insemination services of Genex for more than 10 years; they’ve worked with Heiring for about six years. Heiring trained with Mike Grinnell, who has worked for Genex for several years.
“We’d walk and chalk together,” Grinnell said of marking cows ready for breeding.
He trained Heiring on detecting estrous in cattle, keeping breeding records and helping farmers select genetics. Grinnell attributes Heiring’s success in part to keen observation skills.
The Wessels do biweekly pregnancy checks and use Ovsynch on most of their cows. Developed at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Ovsynch involves injecting cows with gonadotropin-releasing hormone – GnRH – a week before administering prostaglandin. A second injection of the hormone is administered 48 to 56 hours after prostaglandin. Cows are then artificially inseminated 12 to 18 hours later. Ovsynch enables an artificial-insemination technician to breed many cows in one visit to a dairy farm. The protocol also helps to increase service rate.
Wessel said he pays close attention to dairy rations. When cows calve he feeds the cows calcium.
“We have few problems with retained placentas,” he said.
Joyce Wessel, his wife, monitors for ketosis. It’s a common metabolic disorder in dairy cattle that can result in decreased milk reduction, increased risk of a displaced abomasum and decreased reproductive performance.
Dairy farmers can work to prevent ketosis. The best strategy for preventing it is not over-conditioning cows prior to calving. Farmers also can develop diets to minimize a decline in feed intake prior to calving, according to the University of Minnesota-Extension.
Heather White, assistant professor in dairy science at UW-Madison, has said, “Ketosis is triggered when the cow approaches calving; she decreases how much feed she consumes and quickly moves from being a dry cow not making milk to a non-pregnant cow that’s now making a lot of milk at once. That triggers a negative energy balance because she can’t eat enough to keep up.”
If cows do develop ketosis they can be treated with intravenous dextrose or propylene glycol. Joyce Wessel monitors cows by taking blood samples. The health of cows makes a big difference in reproductive performance, Dave Wessel said.
In addition to cow health he pays attention to genetics. He studies net merit to make sire selections.
“And I like positive components,” he said.
The Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council’s Herd Reproduction Award judges evaluated herds like that at the Wessel farm for pregnancy rate, voluntary waiting period, interbreeding intervals, heat detection, conception rate, value of reproduction and culling rate. More than 100 nominations were submitted from individuals in three countries and 11 states. Farms were nominated by dairy professionals who serve the industry such as veterinarians, Extension specialists, and artificial-insemination and pharmaceutical-company representatives.
