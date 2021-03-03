Heifer-feeding efficiency measured

Heifers represent the future potential of a dairy operation. Raising heifers is costly and labor-intensive so improving efficiency can have a significant impact on a dairy operation’s overall profitability.
The recommended age at first calving is between 22 months to 24 months, and mature body weight plays a significant role in that metric. Heifers should be 55 percent of their mature body weight at breeding and 85 percent of their mature body weight at calving. If one's mature cow bodyweight averages 1,500 pounds, assume that developing heifers should be bred at 825 pounds and calve at 1,275 pounds.
While calving heifers young can be beneficial for the dairy, it’s more important to focus on developing and following strict heifer-breeding criteria to control age at first calving and to tighten the age variance when heifers first freshen.
Weights and measurements should be taken monthly or bi-monthly to ensure that growth and body weight goals are on track. Obtaining those measurements at critical points of development – birth, preweaning, postweaning, breeding age and calving age – will offer information on where bottlenecks may be occurring and where potential changes could be made to improve one’s heifer-growing program.
Hubbard Feeds has a collaborative partnership with the University of Minnesota’s Southern Research and Outreach Center. The partnership has enabled us to conduct dozens of research trials and obtain thousands of growth metrics for dairy-heifer calves from birth to six months of age.
The accompanying Table compares industry recommendations for 6-month-old heifers with real-time data from more than 10,000 Holstein heifers from the past 10 years at the Southern Research and Outreach Center.
The table shows that the center’s calves outperformed industry recommendations in the parameters of body weight, average daily gain and hip height while also achieving each dairy herd’s goal for age at first calving.
The majority of the center’s calves in the 10-year data set were fed a conventional milk replacer. Two quarts of milk were reconstituted to 12.5 percent solids twice per day. Heifers were weaned between six and seven weeks of life.
It's often suggested that a more accelerated milk-feeding program must be implemented to reach industry recommendations for growth and performance. Our findings strengthen the notion that feeding a high-quality and palatable calf feed for the first eight weeks of life prepares calves for exceptional rumen development, continued performance and optimal intake as they move through the early heifer-growing phase.
Ellan Dufour is a dairy-research nutritionist for Hubbard Feeds.