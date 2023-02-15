Sarah Lloyd is working as a supply-chain specialist for the University of Wisconsin-led Grassland 2.0 project – a collaborative group of farmers, researchers, and public and private leaders. It’s focused on agricultural systems that improve water quality while also ensuring farmers can earn a decent living.
“Managed pasture is a good system for that,” she said.
Part of her work involves connecting grazing-heifer raisers with dairy farmers looking to outsource heifer-raising. Some landowners – including individuals who have recently retired from dairy farming – are expressing interest in custom-heifer raising, she said.
“They have the land base (and) dairy-husbandry skills, and are looking for additional income,” she said.
The Eau Pleine Partnership for Integrated Conservation in central Wisconsin’s Marathon County – a producer-led watershed protection group – has met with Grassland 2.0 to discuss issues focused on the area’s agricultural and rural community. One observation from the groups was that the strong relationships and cooperation between farmers in the region was something upon which they could build, Lloyd said.
“The idea of leaning into custom dairy-heifer grazing came out of those conversations,” she said.
The two groups met with farmers in fall 2022 to share resources from Grassland 2.0 as well as gauge dairy-farmer interest in grazing dairy heifers. Farmers indicated an interest in grazing but added they’ve made large investments in buildings and equipment – and need to maximize those investments. Still some said they’d be willing to try grazing on their farms, said Brooke Bembeneck, a conservation-grazing analyst for the Marathon County Conservation, Planning and Zoning Department who attended the meeting.
Second to feeding and caring for lactating cows, raising heifers is the most expensive factor in producing milk. Grazing heifers could help reduce the cost of raising animals to breeding age, she said.
Grassland 2.0 is helping by providing farmers the Heifer Grazing Compass. It’s a free Excel-based planning tool developed to help farmers predict and calculate cash flow and financial outcomes associated with raising heifers on pasture.
The spreadsheet tool helps farmers answer various questions.
• Can my land support the dry-matter demand of my heifer herd?
• Is the new feeding plan sufficient for healthy development of heifers?
• What are the establishment costs of a pasture system?
• What are the operating expense and the labor expense during the grazing season?
• What are the financial implications of my current heifer-raising strategy?
• How do the financial outcomes of the proposed pasture system compare to my existing strategy?
The compass demonstrates that grazing heifers results in savings of 25 percent to more than 50 percent per head per day during the grazing season compared to confinement. Grazing heifers also can result in labor savings of 50 percent to 75 percent during the grazing season, according to Grassland 2.0.
A study published in December 2012 by the University of Wisconsin-Madison showed that dairy heifers raised on-pasture in a long-term Wisconsin Integrated Cropping Systems trial performed as well as or better than similar heifers raised in confinement. Heifers on the trial’s managed pastures matched the weights and ages at first calving of their confined counterparts, Lloyd said. They outperformed confinement heifers in average daily gain during the pasture season and milk production in their first lactation.
Some dairy farmers have another economic factor to consider. If they’re using out-of-state heifer-raising services, they’re likely paying steep transportation costs. To reduce those costs they may want to consider having local farmers raise their heifers. Matthew Oemichen of Short Lane Ag Supply in Colby, Wisconsin, said having a heifer-raiser close enough where the farmer can occasionally see their animals is a plus.
Farmers who have left the dairy industry either because they’ve retired or don’t have the finances to keep their own herds may be interested in custom-raising heifers for fellow farmers, Bembeneck said.
“That’s something we’d like to explore,” she said.
Landowners who have off-farm jobs and farmers who have left the dairy business due to scarcity of labor may still enjoy working with animals and having livestock on their farms, Oemichen said. Custom heifer-raising could be a fit for them.
Another collaborative meeting is being planned for late February or early March. Grasslands 2.0 and the Eau Plaine watershed group are looking at funding options to help farmers interested in a heifer-raising pilot project. They’re also planning pasture walks so farmers can see managed-grazing systems in action, Lloyd said.
Visit facebook.com/grasslandag and click on the "more" and then "videos" tab to watch a video on the economics of grazing heifers. Visit Grasslandag.org and facebook.com/eaupleinepartnership for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.