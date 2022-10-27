Holstein Show winners named

Oakfield Solom Footloose-ET recently was named grand champion female of the 2022 International Holstein Show at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. Also the first-place 5-year-old cow and senior champion of her class, Footloose is owned by Duckett Holsteins, Vierra Dairy and Tim and Sharyn Abbott of Rudolph, Wisconsin.
Blondin Unstopabu Maple-Red, the intermediate champion, was named reserve grand champion. The cow is owned by R&F Livestock, K Doeberiener, L Bowen and W Schilling of West Salem, Ohio.
Oak-Ridge K Gchip Turbo was named reserve senior champion. The winning 4-year-old cow was exhibited by Milk Source and Ransom-Rail of Kaukauna, Wisconsin.
Ms Crushabull Carolina-ET Reserve was named intermediate champion. She was exhibited by Jim Butler of Chebanse, Illinois.
Kingsway Alligator A Twix was named junior champion honors. The winning winter-yearling heifer was exhibited by Velthuis Farms Ltd. of Osgoode, Ontario, Canada.
Ms Thunderstorm Eternity-ET was named reserve junior champion. The second-place winter-yearling heifer was exhibited by La Femme Fatale Syndicate of Kaukauna, Wisconsin.
Oakfield Corners Dairy of Oakfield, New York, was named premier breeder. Jim Butler of Chebanse, Illinois, was named premier exhibitor. Croteau Lesperron Unix-ET was named the premier sire of the International Holstein Show.
Velthuis Farms Ltd. of Osgoode, Ontario, Canada, was named premier exhibitor of the heifer show. Ferme Petitclerc of St. Basile, Quebec, Canada, was named premier breeder. Brenland Denver was named premier sire of the heifer show.
Pierre Boulet of Montmagny, Quebec, Canada, and Richard Landry of Ste-Brigitte-des-Saults, Quebec, Canada, served as official judge and associate judge, respectively. They placed 508 animals in the 2022 International Holstein Show. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.