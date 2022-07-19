 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holsteins or Jerseys, which more profitable?

The question of breed profitability and efficiency has again come to the forefront as producers face increasing feed costs and volatile milk prices. Unfortunately there’s a lack of solid data available to objectively evaluate claims on either side of the debate.

A recent Michigan State University study evaluated costs and revenues of Jersey and Holstein cows managed in the same manner and location on three dairy farms. Partial budgets were constructed to assess breed differences in milk revenue, milk bonuses and discounts, feed costs, cost of herd replacements, and value of cull animals and non-replacement calves.

The study found that Holstein cows were, on average, $456 more profitable per cow annually than Jersey cows. Seventy-seven percent of the revenue advantage for Holsteins came from producing about 810 additional pounds of components annually. That wasn’t compensated for the lesser production cost of Jerseys. The financial advantage for Holsteins was similar across all three dairies.

Despite the disadvantage in profitability Jersey cows were slightly more feed efficient at 1.75 pounds of energy-corrected milk per pound of feed dry matter compared to 1.67 pounds for Holstein cows. Jersey feed-cost per pound of fat was $1.82 while Holstein cows had feed costs of $1.97 per pound of fat.

Given feed-efficiency advantages, why weren’t Jerseys more profitable? Each Holstein cow occupying the same single freestall and time in the milking parlor, for example, produced much more total revenue. That diluted the fixed costs of production relative to Jersey cows. Although feed is the largest single cost on a dairy, maximizing feed efficiency doesn’t necessarily maximize profitability.

The study also analyzed what assumptions might have influenced the finding of greater profitability for Holsteins. In general changes in milk-component prices, bonuses or discounts didn’t lead to altered conclusions. The only variable that leads to an altered outcome was an increase in average Jersey productivity.

If Holstein production doesn’t change, increasing Jersey productivity from 60 pounds to 70 pounds of milk per day with the same component concentrations would allow them to match the profitability of Holsteins. It’s unclear what short-term changes would lead to such dramatic improvements in Jersey productivity without aiding Holstein productivity at the same time.

The results don’t apply to new facilities where cost savings from scaling to the smaller Jersey cow may narrow the gap. In the current financial environment in Michigan, though, transitioning from Holstein to Jersey cows in existing facilities doesn’t appear to be a profitable decision for most dairy farms.

Visit extension.msu.edu or contact 888-678-3464 for more information.

Lynn Olthof is a graduate student and Barry Bradford is a professor of dairy management and nutrition at Michigan State University. 

