The University of Wisconsin-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences in Madison recently named a cohort of six, two-year postdoctoral fellowships to help increase dairy-related research capacity. The fellowships are funded through the UW-Dairy Innovation Hub initiative.
A postdoctoral fellowship is a temporary position in academia for individuals who already have completed their doctorate, but who aren’t yet in a permanent university, faculty or industry scientist position. The goal is to gain additional experience and training in a selected research area, while working alongside an experienced faculty member. The selected postdoctoral fellows are conducting research projects in the hub’s four priority areas.
- steward land and water resources
- enrich human health and nutrition
- ensure animal health and welfare
- grow farm business and communities
Ligia Cavani, Animal and Dairy Sciences
Cavani will conduct a project called “Selection for resilient dairy cows” in Kent Weigel’s laboratory. The project seeks to improve the health and welfare of dairy cows and the sustainability of dairy farms. It will be focused on genetic selection for resistance to and rapid recovery from environmental and management disturbances.
Cavani received a doctorate in animal science from São Paulo University in Brazil. Her past research has included gene mapping, genomic prediction and genomic studies focused on Babesia bovis infections.
Haylee Hanling, Animal and Dairy Sciences
Hanling will conduct a project called “Comparing the efficacy of EGTA and 5-HTP induction and resolution of hypocalcemia in dairy cows” in Laura Hernandez’s laboratory. The project seeks to treat hypocalcemia, a condition where the calcium level in a cow’s blood is too low. Hanling will investigate preventative methods and hormonal mechanisms.
Hanling received her doctorate in dairy science from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. She has a special focus on lactation-physiology research.
Sonali Mohapatra, Biological Systems Engineering
Mohapatra will conduct a project called “Galactooligosaccharides synthesized from lactose as milk supplement to promote probiotic growth” in Xuejun Pan’s laboratory. The project aims to synthesize galactooligosaccharides, a prebiotic molecule, from lactose for milk supplementation.
Mohapatra received her doctorate in fermentation technology from Bijupatnaik University in India. Her past research has focused on alternative fuels sourced from plant biomass.
Rayhan Shaheb, Agronomy
Shaheb will conduct a project called “Improving pest management to expand adoption of intercropping alfalfa and corn for Wisconsin dairies” in Mark Renz’s laboratory. The project aims to increase the adoption of growing alfalfa alongside corn by identifying factors that lead to unreliable alfalfa survival.
Shaheb received his doctorate in crop and environment sciences and engineering from Harper Adams University in the United Kingdom. His research interests include cropping systems, integrated farming systems and food security.
Donald Lee Vineyard, Soil Science
Vineyward will conduct a project called “Green ammonia recovery from manure digester and lagoon by electrodialysis” in Phillip Barak’s laboratory. The project will use electrodialysis to remove ammonium, a form of ammonia, from manure lagoons and manure digesters to use in sustainable-agriculture systems and energy production.
Vineyard received his doctorate in environmental chemistry and technology from UW-Madison and has a special focus on wastewater management.
Juliana Dias Young, Bacteriology
Young will conduct a project called “Buccal swabbing as a molecular tool for rumen microbial profiling and diagnosis in dairy cattle” in Garret Suen’s laboratory. The project aims to further investigate buccal swabbing – a swab on the inside of an animal’s cheek – as a substitute for rumen sampling.
Young received a doctorate in animal nutrition and production of ruminants from the Federal University of Viçosa in Brazil. She has a special focus on dairy biology.
The Dairy Innovation Hub harnesses research and development at UW-Madison, UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls campuses to keep Wisconsin’s dairy community at the global forefront in producing nutritious dairy products in an economically, environmentally and socially sustainable manner. It is supported by a $7.8 million annual investment by the state of Wisconsin. Visit dairyinnovationhub.wisc.edu for more information.