Hub funds UW-Platteville research fellowships

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville recently awarded faculty research fellowships to help increase dairy-related research capacity. The fellowships are funded through the Dairy Innovation Hub initiative. Selected faculty members will focus on six research projects. Three of the six research projects were featured in the July 29 edition of Agri-View. The remaining three projects are featured here. The projects are designed to help provide solutions in the hub’s four priority areas.
- steward land and water resources
- enrich human health and nutrition
- ensure animal health and welfare
- grow farm business and communities
A faculty research fellowship is a temporary position for permanent faculty members. The goal is to provide support for a specific research project and any ancillary costs. That ensures the faculty member will have enough time to conduct the research as well as have support for existing teaching responsibilities.
With additional Dairy Innovation Hub support UW-Platteville recently hired an assistant professor of dairy food science and management. Recipients for capacity-building supplies and equipment also have been selected for funding.
The remaining three of the six projects as well as faculty leading the projects are listed.
Evaluation of biochar incorporation into manure systems for improving air quality and odor management
Proposal – Manure from dairy facilities affects water quality, greenhouse-gas emissions and odor. Farmers are looking for a cost-effective method to manage greenhouse-gas emissions and reduce odor from manure systems.
The study will evaluate biochar incorporation into manure storage and anaerobic digestion to reduce greenhouse gases, mitigate odors and advance economic feasibility of anaerobic digestion by improving biogas quality. The outcomes from the study are expected to improve dairy farms’ environmental stewardship through reduction in greenhouse-gas production using biochar covers and anaerobic digestion. Other goals include reducing odor and minimizing barriers for a livestock-based, renewable-energy farm business. The enhancement of biogas quality is expected to help in those areas.
Joseph Sanford is an assistant professor of soil and crop science. His research interest is in agriculture-wastewater management including management of farmstead and edge-of-field runoff, nutrient management, precision manure application, water recovery and recycling, pathogen inactivation and transport, and emerging agricultural contaminates such as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.
Leveraging automated milking systems to employ targeted saturated fatty acid supplementation strategies to early lactation cows
Proposal – Dairy cows often experience a negative energy balance during the transition to lactation. Dietary energy intake is outpaced by the demands of lactation. The early lactation energy deficit puts cows at risk for metabolic disorders such as hyperketonemia. That causes reduced productivity and fertility, and greater risk of health problems and culling.
Saturated fatty acids have demonstrated potential to improve early lactation productivity and health, with very productive cows potentially benefiting more from saturated fatty acids than cows that don't yield as much milk. But it’s difficult to supplement early-lactation cows based on productivity because they’re often housed in mixed groups.
Automated-milking systems enable strategic supplementation of feedstuffs such as saturated fatty acids to specific cows housed in mixed groups. The project will determine the effectiveness of saturated fatty acid supplementation to early lactation cows for improved cow productivity and metabolic health at different production levels.
Ryan Pralle is an assistant professor of animal and dairy science. His research strives to develop data-driven management tools and strategies to optimize nutrient supply and metabolic health of individual cows.
Peter Lammers is an assistant professor of animal and dairy science with primary teaching and advising responsibilities in the animal-nutrition space. His research interests include novel feedstuffs for livestock, production of livestock for niche markets, and integrated crop and livestock production systems.
Design of a microgrid for the future dairy plant at UW-Platteville
Proposal – A typical dairy plant uses large amounts of energy, and manufacturers regularly seek opportunities to reduce production costs without negatively affecting the yield or quality of their finished products. Having a continuous supply of power is a critical factor to maintain product quality. A reliable and continuous source of power can be provided by using alternative local energy sources that also will increase grid independence and minimize energy costs. An artificial intelligence-based microgrid can be a solution for dairy plants to reduce energy costs and maintain grid independence by utilizing energy-efficiency strategies.
The goal for the project is to design an artificial intelligence-based microgrid for the future dairy plant at UW-Platteville. The proposed microgrid technology would deliver continuous and reliable energy to dairy-plant components even when there's a grid-power outage. The technology would minimize energy cost and environmental impacts of electric-power generation. It also would provide a platform for educational and research purposes.
Gholamreza Dehnavi is an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering. Prior to joining UW-Platteville he worked at Niroo Research Institute on power-electronic and power-system projects. He also has worked on microgrid-control methods at E.ON Energy Research Center, Germany as a visiting scholar and on photovoltaic resources in residential feeders at ABB Inc., which is engaged in power and automation technologies.
Mehdi Roopaei is an assistant professor in electrical and computer engineering. His research interests include artificial intelligence, data-driven decision making, and machine-learning control.
Xiaoguang Ma is an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering. Before joining UW-Platteville, he worked as a communication architect at ABB Inc. There he focused on the implementation of industrial-communication protocols in medium voltage products and systems. He also led research and development projects in communication and cyber security.
The Dairy Innovation Hub harnesses research and development at UW-Madison, UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls campuses to keep Wisconsin’s dairy community at the global forefront in producing nutritious dairy products in an economically, environmentally and socially sustainable manner. It is supported by a $7.8 million annual investment by the state of Wisconsin. Visit dairyinnovationhub.wisc.edu and uwplatt.edu for more information.