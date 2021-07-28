Hub funds UW-Platteville research fellowships

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville recently awarded faculty research fellowships to help increase dairy-related research capacity. The fellowships are funded through the Dairy Innovation Hub initiative. Selected faculty members will focus on six research projects. Three of the six research projects are featured in this article. The remaining three projects will be featured in the Aug. 5 edition of Agri-View.
The projects are designed to help provide solutions in the hub’s four priority areas.
- steward land and water resources
- enrich human health and nutrition
- ensure animal health and welfare
- grow farm business and communities
A faculty research fellowship is a temporary position for permanent faculty members. The goal is to provide support for a specific research project and any ancillary costs. That ensures the faculty member will have enough time to conduct the research as well as have support for existing teaching responsibilities.
With additional Dairy Innovation Hub support UW-Platteville recently hired an assistant professor of dairy food science and management. Recipients for capacity-building supplies and equipment also have been selected for funding.
The UW-Platteville faculty fellows selected for Dairy Innovation Hub funding, and three of the six projects are listed.
Wood templated high efficiency and low-cost ceramic membranes for dairy-wastewater treatment
Project – Wastewater generated from the dairy industry contains elevated levels of chemical oxygen demand, biological oxygen demand, total suspended solids and turbidity. Direct disposal of such wastewater significantly affects the environment. Ceramic membrane-filtration systems can efficiently decrease pollutants. But manufacturing them is expensive and complicated. The project will use bio-inspired wood templates for a less expensive method to prepare ceramic membranes with high efficiency for dairy-wastewater treatment.
Zhezhen Fu is an assistant professor in mechanical and industrial engineering. He has research interests in manufacturing processes, and ceramic materials and their mechanical properties.
Edoardo Rubino is an assistant professor of technical and industrial engineering. He has research interests in developing optical microsensors for the measurement of electric field, magnetic field and displacement.
Decision making using Data Automation Interface and Real-time Interaction – a platform for connecting farmers to their data
Project – The dairy community is undergoing rapid growth and change in data management and analytics. With sensing becoming increasingly accessible and inexpensive, dairies are finding new ways to optimize feed, milk production and bovine health that weren’t possible less than a decade ago. More technology means more data generated from different sources. The project is focused on understanding how farmers currently use their data to make decisions and analyzing how a decision-support framework could influence daily operations to increase herd health and revenue.
A light and efficient web-based platform will be created based on discussions with farmer partners and their consultants. In addition to faculty the research team includes local farmers and nutritionists to guide platform development and focus on ease of use.
Austin Polebitski is an associate professor of civil engineering with a focus on urban and rural water use, water resource-systems management, forecasting tools for decision making, and the impacts climate change will have on natural resources.
Arghya Das is an assistant professor of software engineering. He has a doctorate in big data analytics and multiple years of experience in data engineering and data analysis in both industrial and academic projects. For the project he will focus on requirement analysis and design, and implement the analytic pipeline to leverage advances in cloud and related technologies.
Performing a risk assessment for the dairy farm
Proposal – Smart technologies are being adopted on more dairy farms to streamline herd management. Cybersecurity threats and attacks targeting the dairy sector have been reported due to vulnerabilities exposed by smart devices and communications. Such attacks have the potential to cause serious damage that may disrupt a farm’s normal operation, impair the health and welfare of herds, and hinder the growth of farm businesses.
The goal for the project is to outline the security posture of the dairy farm at UW-Platteville by performing a comprehensive risk assessment and recommend measures to mitigate identified risks. The findings will be generalized to investigate common cybersecurity issues facing the dairy sector.
Joshua Yue is an assistant professor of computer science and software engineering. He has research interests in cybersecurity and software engineering. His research is focused on internet of things security, program transformation systems, and domain-specific languages.
Ryan Pralle is an assistant professor of animal and dairy science. He joined UW-Platteville as a tenure-track faculty member supported by the Dairy Innovation Hub. He is engaged in research, outreach and teaching. His research strives to develop data-driven management tools and strategies to optimize the nutrient supply to and the metabolic health of individual cows.
Yanwei Wu is an associate professor of computer science and software engineering. He teaches in the new cybersecurity program at UW-Platteville, which combines penetration testing, malware analysis, digital forensics and how to counter cyber threats to data.
The Dairy Innovation Hub harnesses research and development at UW-Madison, UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls campuses to keep Wisconsin’s dairy community at the global forefront in producing nutritious dairy products in an economically, environmentally and socially sustainable manner. It is supported by a $7.8 million annual investment by the state of Wisconsin. Visit dairyinnovationhub.wisc.edu and uwplatt.edu for more information.
Maria Woldt is the program manager for the Dairy Innovation Hub.