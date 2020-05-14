We want dairy cows to be superior athletes in the milking string. But the transition period requires that cows go from 0 mph to 60 mph in a short time. Due to metabolic demands placed on cows during transition, they’re more likely to be affected by early-lactation diseases that inhibit productivity.
Early-lactation diseases account for considerable economic losses through both direct and indirect costs. A single case of mastitis in the first 30 days in milk is estimated to cost producers $444.
About 30 percent of the total is in direct costs at the time the disease occurs. But the majority of costs associated with early-lactation diseases is considered indirect. Costs involve future milk-production losses, premature culling, replacement losses and future reproductive losses.1
Producers can help to ensure cow health and optimal performance at three critical times.
1. Prior to calving
Properly managing dry cows is the best way to ensure they’re prepared to meet the metabolic demands placed on their bodies during the dry period and post calving. Key management practices prior to calving involve optimizing cow comfort and minimizing stress. Ensure adequate stocking densities and feed-bunk space, provide comfortable bedding, install cooling systems, limit pen moves and maintain a clean environment. Dry cows also need a sufficient amount of protein, vitamins and minerals in their diet to meet nutritional requirements.
If transition-cow health is unsatisfactory work with a veterinarian and nutritionist to review close-up pen management. Regular herd-health checks with one’s veterinarian can help to identify areas needing improvement and to adjust protocols accordingly.
2. Post calving
Immediately after calving cows must adjust to greater levels of calcium lost through colostrum and subsequent milk production. It can be difficult for a cow during that time to maintain calcium balance. That may predispose her to fresh diseases. The goal is to help her maintain consistent calcium levels so she can return to quality feed and maximize milk production.
To reduce the risk of hypocalcemia or milk fever producers are encouraged to administer an oral calcium supplement to cows at calving, and again 12 hours later. That practice provides much-needed calcium to fresh cows when blood-calcium levels may be depleting or are at their lowest.
Another way to help manage calcium levels is through a negative dietary cation-anion-difference diet. Studies have shown a well-formulated negative dietary cation-anion ration results in increased dry-matter intake in early lactation. Such a ration also helps to increase milk production, decrease disease incidence, reduce the incidence of displaced abomasums and improve reproductive performance.2
3. When a case of mastitis occurs
No matter how many strategic protocols one has mastitis will occasionally occur. By detecting disease and other problems early, producers can make informed treatment decisions. Identifying through cultures the type of mastitis cows are developing will help in the selection of an appropriate treatment. It also can help dairy farmers develop strategies to combat mastitis-causing bacteria found in close-up or maternity environments.
Studies have shown most mild to moderate gram-negative mastitis cases such as Escherichia coli will spontaneously cure without antibiotic treatment.2 There are cases of mastitis that do require treatment. With targeted treatment producers will see a better response to infections caused by gram-positive pathogens. When dealing with an infection likely to respond well to treatment, try short-duration mastitis therapy to eliminate infection and reduce the length of time cows spend in the hospital pen.
How the cow handles stress associated with calving and moves through the transition period influences her production, health, ability to become pregnant again, and her ability to remain in the herd. Work with a veterinarian to develop prevention and treatment protocols that reduce the risk of diseases occurring during lactation.