This is the first of a two-part article about how technological advances in the dairy industry are improving both farm productivity and environmental stewardship.
MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Numerous advances in dairy-farm management are helping drive efficiency. That’s helping reduce environmental impact.
Everything starts with animal productivity. The North American dairy industry now requires 930,000 fewer cows to produce the same amount of milk as in 2007. Farm-management practices, genetics and animal care have played a major role in this achievement. But technology is the key enabler to unlocking the maximum benefits of each practice.
“In the past 15 years the industry has gained a better understanding of how to manage a dairy animal,” said Chad Huyser, president of Lely North America. “Technology is allowing us to better understand the animal’s genetic potential and how we feed to that potential.”
Technology also is helping dairy farmers better understand how to manage cost drivers. Advances in nutrient-management and precision-agriculture technologies are helping optimize the use of resources to manage cropland more efficiently. Sensor-based technologies are helping optimize feed-ration quality, which has a direct impact on milk yield. Dairy farmers can produce a lot more with a lot less – and that has a direct impact on the environment.
The Association of Equipment Manufacturers’ new report, “Environmental Benefits of Modern Dairy, Hay, and Forage Production Technologies,” features several statistics that quantify the environmental impact of modern dairy practices in the United States and Canada. It shows that in the past 15 years several improvements have occurred.
• milk yield increased 19 percent
• feed use decreased 15 percent
• land use decreased 26 percent
• greenhouse-gas emissions decreased 17 percent
• water use decreased 10 percent
Technology in and of itself can’t transform the dairy industry. That said, technology is the catalyst that allows other advances to be maximized. The ability to harvest data related to animal health, milking, feed rations, crops and weather enables dairy farmers to harvest the true genetic potential of each animal, Huyser said.
Take feed, for example. Near-infrared sensor technology on harvesting equipment can help predict the quality of feedstock that will be fed to the animal. More than 4,000 samples are automatically taken per second versus 15 or 20 samples per season when done manually.
The more robust dataset provides deeper, instantaneous insights into the quality of the feedstock. Once harvested that feedstock is stored where it’s combined with supplements and additives to create the best-quality feed possible.
Robotic-milking equipment is generating its own set of data that can help farmers better monitor lactation cycles.
“Since we know the quality of the ration we’re feeding the animal, we can monitor production over several lactation cycles,” Huyser said. “From there we can start to determine what would happen if we adjusted the ration slightly.”
The cumulative effect of multiple technologies and data is what helps the farmer make smarter decisions that drive efficiency, productivity and sustainability. What are some other technologies having an impact on modernized dairy farms? Fabian Bernal, head of sustainability at DeLaval, pointed to animal care.
“Today we have technologies that essentially are Fitbits for animals,” he said. “Those technologies are helpful because it’s important to monitor bodyweight, health and comfort to get the most production out of an animal. We also have technologies to help determine how much an animal is eating, ruminating and utilizing its feed.”
Matt Daley, North American president of GEA Farm Technologies, said, “At every robotic milking facility I’ve visited, animal welfare was at a higher level. The cows are better cared for because the farmer has all of this data.”
Technological innovation also helps ensure that cows are better fed. Advanced feeding systems help ensure that each cow receives the nutrition required to reach her full genetic potential.
“Robotic feeding systems provide a more stable diet and better dietary intake,” Daley said. “That increases the cow’s potential for a healthier and longer life, which increases the amount of milk it can produce in its lifetime. And robotic feeding systems are battery-operated, which also is good for the environment.”
Robotic milking equipment can provide troves of data to help farmers maximize the genetic potential of each cow. But there’s another string of data that also can help drive productivity and sustainability.
“Sensors on milking equipment tell farmers how it’s operating,” he said. “For example, a pulsation monitor could immediately notify the farmer of a malfunction or failure that could impact yield if left unattended for too long. Without telematics technology the farmer may not notice something like that for a month or more.”
To be continued ...
The Association of Equipment Manufacturers, the National Milk Producers Federation and Dairy Farmers of America issued the study. Visit aem.org and nmpf.org and dfamilk.com for more information.