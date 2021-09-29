Intercollegiate judging-teams place

The National Intercollegiate Dairy Cattle Judging Contest recently was held at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. The Cornell University team finished in first-place with a score of 2,468 points. The team placed third for reasons, second in placings, and had two members who placed first and second in the Top 10 Individual contest.
Finishing second and third overall with only a one-point margin were Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and Iowa State University, respectively. Other teams finishing in the top five places were the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, the University of Minnesota and Pennsylvania State University. Teams and individuals receiving recognition are listed.
Top 10 teams – overall
1. Cornell University, 2,468, team members – Johnathan King, Grace Harrigan, Bryce Windecker and Laura Littrell, coached by Kevin Ziemba
2. Virginia Tech, 2,445, team members – Seth Carson, Elizabeth Menard, Joseph Real and George Sebright, coached by Katharine Knowlton
3. Iowa State University, 2,444, team members – Anna Hanson, Amanda Engelken, Brianna McBride and Jessica Schmitt, coached by Christen Burgett
4. University of Wisconsin-Platteville, 2,435, team members – Megan Breuch, Emma Buss, Maddy Gwidt and Brooklyn Hollis, coached by Cory Weigel
5. University of Minnesota, 2,420, team members – Matthias Annexstad, Leif Annexstad, Ashley Hagenow and Kjersten Veiseth, coached by Les Hansen, Alicia Hiebert, Eric Houdek, and Gabriella Houdek
6. Pennsylvania State University, 2,406, team members – Ryan Allen, Hannah Diehl, Austin Kolb and Madison Woodis, coached by Dale Olver
7. University of Wisconsin-Madison, 2,393, team members – Jared Baudhuin, Josh Gerbitz, Anne Runde and Colin Uecker, coached by Brian Kelroy and Trent Olson
8. University of Illinois, 2,392, team members – Justin Huff, Ainsley Peterson and Rachel Scidmore, coached by Derek Nolan
9. California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, 2,380, team members – Lantz Adams, Matthew Brasil, Ryan Haringa and Genevieve Regli, coached by Caitlin Lopes and Morgan Wonderly
10. University of Wisconsin-River Falls, 2,370, team members – Mikayla Erf, Marie Haase, Lacey Nelson and Colin Wussow, coached by Mary Holle
Top 10 individuals
1. Bryce Windecker, 829, Cornell University
2. Johnathan King, 829, Cornell University
3. Elizabeth Menard, 828, Virginia Tech
4. Ainsley Peterson, 827, University of Illinois
5. Maddy Gwidt, 827, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
6. Hannah Diehl, 818, The Pennsylvania State University
7. Emma Buss, 818, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
8. Brianna McBride, 817, Iowa State University
9. Josh Gerbitz, 817, University of Wisconsin-Madison
10. Amanda Engelken, 817, Iowa State University
Top 10 teams – reasons
1. California Polytechnic State University, 821, coached by Caitlin Lopes and Morgan Wonderly
2. Virginia Tech, 816, coached by Katharine Knowlton
3. Cornell University, 812, coached by Kevin Ziemba
4. University of Minnesota, 807, coached by Les Hansen, Alicia Hiebert, Eric Houdek and Gabriella Houdek
5. Pennsylvania State University, 801, coached by Dale Olver
6. University of Wisconsin-Madison, 800, coached by Brian Kelroy and Trent Olson
7. University of Wisconsin-Platteville, 798, coached by Cory Weigel
8. University of Illinois,796, coached by Derek Nolan
9. Iowa State University, 789, coached by Christen Burgett
10. University of Wisconsin-River Falls, 775, coached by Mary Holle
Top 10 individuals – reasons
1. Ainsley Peterson, 282, University of Illinois
2. Ashley Hagenow, 279, University of Minnesota
3. Genevieve Regli, 278, California Polytechnic State University
4. Elizabeth Menard, 276, Virginia Tech
5. Hannah Diehl, 276, Pennsylvania State University
6. Brianna McBride, 275, Iowa State University
7. Maddy Gwidt, 274, University of Wisconsin–Platteville
8. Bryce Windecker, 273, Cornell University
9. Michael Wolf, 273, University of Connecticut
10. Grace Harrigan, 273, Cornell University
