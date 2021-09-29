 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Intercollegiate judging-teams place

Intercollegiate judging-teams place

2021 World Dairy Expo logo

The National Intercollegiate Dairy Cattle Judging Contest recently was held at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. The Cornell University team finished in first-place with a score of 2,468 points. The team placed third for reasons, second in placings, and had two members who placed first and second in the Top 10 Individual contest.

Finishing second and third overall with only a one-point margin were Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and Iowa State University, respectively. Other teams finishing in the top five places were the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, the University of Minnesota and Pennsylvania State University. Teams and individuals receiving recognition are listed.

Top 10 teams – overall

1. Cornell University, 2,468, team members – Johnathan King, Grace Harrigan, Bryce Windecker and Laura Littrell, coached by Kevin Ziemba

2. Virginia Tech, 2,445, team members – Seth Carson, Elizabeth Menard, Joseph Real and George Sebright, coached by Katharine Knowlton

3. Iowa State University, 2,444, team members – Anna Hanson, Amanda Engelken, Brianna McBride and Jessica Schmitt, coached by Christen Burgett

4. University of Wisconsin-Platteville, 2,435, team members – Megan Breuch, Emma Buss, Maddy Gwidt and Brooklyn Hollis, coached by Cory Weigel

5. University of Minnesota, 2,420, team members – Matthias Annexstad, Leif Annexstad, Ashley Hagenow and Kjersten Veiseth, coached by Les Hansen, Alicia Hiebert, Eric Houdek, and Gabriella Houdek

6. Pennsylvania State University, 2,406, team members – Ryan Allen, Hannah Diehl, Austin Kolb and Madison Woodis, coached by Dale Olver

7. University of Wisconsin-Madison, 2,393, team members – Jared Baudhuin, Josh Gerbitz, Anne Runde and Colin Uecker, coached by Brian Kelroy and Trent Olson

8. University of Illinois, 2,392, team members – Justin Huff, Ainsley Peterson and Rachel Scidmore, coached by Derek Nolan

9. California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, 2,380, team members – Lantz Adams, Matthew Brasil, Ryan Haringa and Genevieve Regli, coached by Caitlin Lopes and Morgan Wonderly

10. University of Wisconsin-River Falls, 2,370, team members – Mikayla Erf, Marie Haase, Lacey Nelson and Colin Wussow, coached by Mary Holle

Top 10 individuals

1. Bryce Windecker, 829, Cornell University

2. Johnathan King, 829, Cornell University

3. Elizabeth Menard, 828, Virginia Tech

4. Ainsley Peterson, 827, University of Illinois

5. Maddy Gwidt, 827, University of Wisconsin-Platteville

6. Hannah Diehl, 818, The Pennsylvania State University

7. Emma Buss, 818, University of Wisconsin-Platteville

8. Brianna McBride, 817, Iowa State University

9. Josh Gerbitz, 817, University of Wisconsin-Madison

10. Amanda Engelken, 817, Iowa State University

Top 10 teams – reasons

1. California Polytechnic State University, 821, coached by Caitlin Lopes and Morgan Wonderly

2. Virginia Tech, 816, coached by Katharine Knowlton

3. Cornell University, 812, coached by Kevin Ziemba

4. University of Minnesota, 807, coached by Les Hansen, Alicia Hiebert, Eric Houdek and Gabriella Houdek

5. Pennsylvania State University, 801, coached by Dale Olver

6. University of Wisconsin-Madison, 800, coached by Brian Kelroy and Trent Olson

7. University of Wisconsin-Platteville, 798, coached by Cory Weigel

8. University of Illinois,796, coached by Derek Nolan

9. Iowa State University, 789, coached by Christen Burgett

10. University of Wisconsin-River Falls, 775, coached by Mary Holle

Top 10 individuals – reasons

1. Ainsley Peterson, 282, University of Illinois

2. Ashley Hagenow, 279, University of Minnesota

3. Genevieve Regli, 278, California Polytechnic State University

4. Elizabeth Menard, 276, Virginia Tech

5. Hannah Diehl, 276, Pennsylvania State University

6. Brianna McBride, 275, Iowa State University

7. Maddy Gwidt, 274, University of Wisconsin–Platteville

8. Bryce Windecker, 273, Cornell University

9. Michael Wolf, 273, University of Connecticut

10. Grace Harrigan, 273, Cornell University

Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information. 

Agri-View Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dairy supply-management studied
Dairy

Dairy supply-management studied

To respond to the ongoing and deepening crisis faced by dairy producers, the University of Wisconsin-Center for Integrated Agricultural System…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News