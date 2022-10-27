Jersey Show winners named

Vierra Dairy Farms of Hilmar, California, had an historic day at the 2022 International Jersey Show at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. Vierra Dairy exhibited the grand champion, reserve grand champion and honorable mention grand champion. Vierra Dairy also has won for three consecutive years grand champion female and reserve grand champion female at World Dairy Expo.
Rivendale VIP Eloise was named grand champion female. The cow also was the winning junior 3-year-old cow and the intermediate champion female.
Stoney Point Impression Blenda was named reserve grand champion female and was senior champion female. She also was the first-place lifetime cheese-production cow.
River Valley Colton Juliette-ET was named honorable mention grand champion female and reserve senior champion female. Juliette also was the winner of the 5-year-old cow class.
People are also reading…
Budjon-Vail Jordan C Shaneese-ET was named reserve intermediate champion female. She also took first-place in the senior 3-year-old cow class. Shaneese was exhibited by Carly and Rebecca Shaw and Kash-In Jerseys of Tulare, California.
The first-place and second-place fall-heifer calf pair found success in the junior champion contest. Rivendale Venue Colby Jack-ET was named junior champion female. She was shown by Trace Johnson and Sarah Fitzgerald of Poplar Grove, Illinois. Stookeyholm Gentry Treasurer, the second-place fall-heifer calf, was named reserve junior champion female. She was exhibited by Mallarie Stookey of Milford, Indiana.
Pacific Edge of Tillamook, Oregon, was named premier breeder. Vierra Dairy Farms of Hilmar, California, was named premier exhibitor. Chilli Action Colton was named premier sire.
Vierra Dairy Farms of Hilmar, California, was named premier breeder of the heifer show. Glamourview – Iager & Walton of Walkersville, Maryland, was named premier exhibitor. Rapid Bay Indiana Gentry-ET was the premier sire of the heifer show.
Keith Topp of Botkins, Ohio, and Ryan Krohlow of Poynette, Wisconsin, served as the official judge and associate judge, respectively. They placed 439 animals in the 2022 International Jersey Show. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.