Judging contest winners named

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University recently finished first among 15 schools in the National Intercollegiate Dairy Cattle Judging Contest, held Oct. 2 at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. The Virginia Tech team finished with a score of 2,479. It placed first for reasons, second in placings, and had the second and fourth overall individual scores.
Finishing second and third overall were California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo and Purdue University, respectively. Teams and individuals receiving recognition are featured.
Top 10 teams – overall
1. Virginia Tech, 2,479, team members – Jaiden Cain, Jenna Marston, Brooke Noel and Madison Sifford, coached by Katharine Knowlton and Joseph Real
2. California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo, 2,443, team members – Katey Diniz, Marcus Marsigli and Ashley Waymire, coached by Morgan Wonderly and Matthew Ruby
3. Purdue University, 2,430, team members – Josie Burbrink, Miriam Cook, Ryland Nierman and Breezy Slonaker, coached by Brian Engleking
4. Pennsylvania State University, 2,429, team members – Katerina Coffman, Kendal Jenkins, Paige Peiffer and Ashton Stiles, coached by Dale Olver
5. Cornell University, 2,426, team members – Lydia Chittenden, Isabel Hall, Blake Wadsworth and Abigail Wratten, coached by Kevin Ziemba
6. University of Minnesota, 2,421, team members – Jay Dicke, Matthew Gunst, Awna Hirsch and Kendra Waldenberger, coached by Dr. Les Hansen, Eric Houdek and Gabriella Houdek
7. Michigan State University, 2,414, team members – Mikayla Bowen, Jessie Nash, Kelsey Pasch and Katie Wilson, coached by Sarah Black, Kirby Krogstad and Joe Domecq
8. University of Illinois, 2,398, team members – Payton Erbsen, Sydney Friedman, Lane Heinzmann and Carli Hoffman, coached by Derek Nolan
9. Iowa State University, 2,393, team members – Amber Engelken, Mason Jauquet, Faith Scott and Carly Strauss, coached by Mary Fliehler and Christen Burgett
10. The Ohio State University, 2,369, team members – Austin Borchers, Grant DeBruin and Sarah Quallen, coached by Bonnie Ayars
Top 10 individuals
1. Jessie Nash, 840, Michigan State University
2. Madison Sifford, 838, Virginia Tech
3. Marcus Marsigli, 836, California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo
4. Jenna Marston, 835, Virginia Tech
5. Nathan Daniels, 831, University of Wisconsin-Madison
6. Kendal Jenkins, 828, Pennsylvania State University
7. Ashley Waymire, 821, California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo
8. Isabel Hall, 820, Cornell University
9. Mason Jauquet, 820, Iowa State University
10. Josie Burbrink, 819, Purdue University
Top 10 teams – reasons
1. Virginia Tech, 837, coached by Katharine Knowlton and Joseph Real
2. Cornell University, 818, coached by Kevin Ziemba
3. University of Minnesota, 814, coached by Dr. Les Hansen, Eric Houdek and Gabriella Houdek
4. The Ohio State University, 811, coached by Bonnie Ayars
5. The Pennsylvania State University, 807, coached by Dale Olver
6. Purdue University, 804, coached by Brian Engleking
7. Michigan State University, 804, coached by Sarah Black, Kirby Krogstad and Joe Domecq
8. California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, 792, coached by Morgan Wonderly and Matthew Ruby
9. Iowa State University, 791, coached by Mary Fliehler and Christen Burgett
10. University of Illinois, 789, coached by Derek Nolan
Top 10 individuals – reasons
1. Jenna Marston, 281, Virginia Tech
2. Paige Peiffer, 281, Pennsylvania State University
3. Isabel Hall, 280, Cornell University
4. Sarah Quallen, 280, The Ohio State University
5. Brooke Noel, 279, Virginia Tech
6. Madison Sifford, 277, Virginia Tech
7. Ashley Waymire, 277, California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo
8. Mason Jauquet, 277, Iowa State University
9. Katerina Coffman, 277, Pennsylvania State University
10. Miriam Cook, 275, Purdue University
Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.