Junior Ayrshire show winners named

Bricker Farms Gibbs Carvella was named grand champion female and senior champion female of the 2022 International Junior Ayrshire Show held at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin.
Toppglen Wishful Thinking-ET was named reserve grand champion female and reserve senior champion female. She was shown by Tanner, Brennan, Marissa and Logan Topp of West Salem, Ohio.
Old-Bankston JC Baymont was named the intermediate champion female and placed first in the summer junior 2-year-old cow class for the International Junior Ayrshire Show. Baymont was leased by Tyler Arnold and is owned by C Wolf and C, C & C Cannon of Guttenberg, Iowa.
Arthuracres Handsome Annalise was named reserve intermediate champion. The junior 3-year-old was exhibited by Matthew Thompson and Cooper Wolf of Gutenberg, Iowa.
Grand-View Tuxedo Devyn-ET was the winning junior in the fall-heifer calf class and also was named junior champion female of the junior show. Devyn was exhibited by J, L and M Harbaugh and Tim Busch of Marion, Wisconsin. On Topp Willy Nilly was named reserve junior champion female. The winter-yearling heifer was exhibited by Keaton and Kinley Topp of Botkins, Ohio.
Chad Ryan of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and Mandi Bue of Kaukauna, Wisconsin, served as the official judge and associate judge, respectively. They placed 113 animals in the International Junior Ayrshire Show. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.