 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Junior Ayrshire show winners named

Bricker Farms Gibbs Carvella was named grand champion female and senior champion female of the 2022 International Junior Ayrshire Show held at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin.

Toppglen Wishful Thinking-ET was named reserve grand champion female and reserve senior champion female. She was shown by Tanner, Brennan, Marissa and Logan Topp of West Salem, Ohio.

People are also reading…

Old-Bankston JC Baymont was named the intermediate champion female and placed first in the summer junior 2-year-old cow class for the International Junior Ayrshire Show. Baymont was leased by Tyler Arnold and is owned by C Wolf and C, C & C Cannon of Guttenberg, Iowa.

Arthuracres Handsome Annalise was named reserve intermediate champion. The junior 3-year-old was exhibited by Matthew Thompson and Cooper Wolf of Gutenberg, Iowa.

Grand-View Tuxedo Devyn-ET was the winning junior in the fall-heifer calf class and also was named junior champion female of the junior show. Devyn was exhibited by J, L and M Harbaugh and Tim Busch of Marion, Wisconsin. On Topp Willy Nilly was named reserve junior champion female. The winter-yearling heifer was exhibited by Keaton and Kinley Topp of Botkins, Ohio.

Chad Ryan of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and Mandi Bue of Kaukauna, Wisconsin, served as the official judge and associate judge, respectively. They placed 113 animals in the International Junior Ayrshire Show. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pennsylvania team wins 4-H contest

Pennsylvania team wins 4-H contest

Pennsylvania recently won the National 4-H Dairy Cattle Judging Contest at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. The second-overall team, by…

Youth-showmanship winners named

Youth-showmanship winners named

More than 460 individuals competed Oct. 2 at the World Dairy Expo Youth Showmanship Contest in Madison, Wisconsin. Youth from Wisconsin, Minne…

Fitting-contest winners named

Fitting-contest winners named

Youth across North America participated in the 2022 World Dairy Expo Youth Fitting Contest on Oct. 2 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, …

Klussendorf award winner chosen

Klussendorf award winner chosen

John Erbsen of Lanark, Illinois, recently was presented the Klussendorf Award during World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. The award is pres…

Judging contest winners named

Judging contest winners named

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University recently finished first among 15 schools in the National Intercollegiate Dairy Cattle Judg…

Beef embryos fill dairy niche

Beef embryos fill dairy niche

Reproductive dynamics on dairy farms are dramatically different from those even a few years ago. With the increasing use of sexed semen and ge…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News