Junior Brown Swiss winners named

Northkill Creek Groovy recently was named grand champion of the 2022 International Junior Brown Swiss Show at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. Also senior champion and winner of the 5-year-old cow class, Groovy was exhibited by Hannah and Mark Balthaser of Bernville, Pennsylvania.
Random Luck B Tea Rose was named reserve grand champion. Also winner of the component merit cow class and reserve senior champion of the junior Brown Swiss show, Tea Rose is owned by Matthew and Allison Thompson of Darlington, Wisconsin.
Kruses LJ Fab Skylar-ET was named junior 3-year-old and intermediate champion of the International Junior Brown Swiss Show. She’s owned by Cole and Carter Kruse of Dyersville, Iowa.
Terra Rose Cliff Shasta was named senior 2-year-old and reserve intermediate champion of the show. She was exhibited by Adele Biasini of Morrisville, Vermont.
Random Luck Total Perfection was named junior champion of the show. The winning summer yearling is owned by Jacob Harbaugh and Matthew Thompson of Marion, Wisconsin.
Spots Pride Play It Again was named reserve junior champion. Also the first-place spring yearling, Play It Again is owned by Tristen Ostrom of Kaukauna, Wisconsin.
Gerrit DeBruin of Lake Mills, Wisconsin, and Hayden Hauschildt of Ellsworth, Wisconsin, served as official judge and associate judge, respectively. They evaluated 154 entries in the 2022 International Junior Brown Swiss Show. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.