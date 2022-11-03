Junior Guernsey winners named

Hi Guern View Asias Africa recently was named grand champion female of the 2022 International Junior Guernsey Show at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. The winning junior in the 5-year-old cow class and senior champion female of the show, Africa was exhibited by Alaina Dinderman of Orangeville, Illinois.
Valley Gem Hit It Devora was named reserve grand champion female of the junior show. Also the winning junior in the 4-year-old cow class and reserve senior champion female of the junior show, Devora was exhibited by Hannah Hurst, Brynn Grewe and Kyle Polk of Waynesville, Ohio.
Dix Lee Kojack Dont Doubt Me-ETV was named intermediate champion female of the junior show. Also the first-place senior 3-year-old cow, she was exhibited by Haley Beukema, Lauryn Weisensel and Brynn Grewe of New Richmond, Wisconsin.
Warwick Manor Fireman Scotch was named reserve intermediate champion female of the junior show. Also named winner of the junior 3-year-old class, the cow was shown by Karli and Kolby Stoltzfus of East Earl, Pennsylvania.
Prairie Gem Midnight Storm-ETV was named junior champion female of the junior show. Also winner of the fall-heifer calf class, she's owned by Dylan and Cameron Ryan of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.
TwinCounty Tappys Trifecta-ETV was named reserve junior champion female of the junior show. Also the winning winter-heifer calf, she was shown by Landree Fraley of Muncy, Pennsylvania.
Phillip Topp of Botkins, Ohio, and Tim Abbott of Enosburg, Vermont, served as official judge and associate judge, respectively. They placed 70 animals in the International Junior Guernsey Show. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.