 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Junior Guernsey winners named

Hi Guern View Asias Africa recently was named grand champion female of the 2022 International Junior Guernsey Show at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. The winning junior in the 5-year-old cow class and senior champion female of the show, Africa was exhibited by Alaina Dinderman of Orangeville, Illinois.

Valley Gem Hit It Devora was named reserve grand champion female of the junior show. Also the winning junior in the 4-year-old cow class and reserve senior champion female of the junior show, Devora was exhibited by Hannah Hurst, Brynn Grewe and Kyle Polk of Waynesville, Ohio.

Dix Lee Kojack Dont Doubt Me-ETV was named intermediate champion female of the junior show. Also the first-place senior 3-year-old cow, she was exhibited by Haley Beukema, Lauryn Weisensel and Brynn Grewe of New Richmond, Wisconsin.

People are also reading…

Warwick Manor Fireman Scotch was named reserve intermediate champion female of the junior show. Also named winner of the junior 3-year-old class, the cow was shown by Karli and Kolby Stoltzfus of East Earl, Pennsylvania.

Prairie Gem Midnight Storm-ETV was named junior champion female of the junior show. Also winner of the fall-heifer calf class, she's owned by Dylan and Cameron Ryan of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.

TwinCounty Tappys Trifecta-ETV was named reserve junior champion female of the junior show. Also the winning winter-heifer calf, she was shown by Landree Fraley of Muncy, Pennsylvania.

Phillip Topp of Botkins, Ohio, and Tim Abbott of Enosburg, Vermont, served as official judge and associate judge, respectively. They placed 70 animals in the International Junior Guernsey Show. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jersey Show winners named

Jersey Show winners named

Vierra Dairy Farms of Hilmar, California, had an historic day at the 2022 International Jersey Show at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin.…

Holstein Show winners named

Holstein Show winners named

Oakfield Solom Footloose-ET recently was named grand champion female of the 2022 International Holstein Show at World Dairy Expo in Madison, W…

Junior Holstein winners named

Junior Holstein winners named

Triple-T Grateful-ET recently was named both the intermediate champion and grand champion of the 2022 International Junior Holstein Show at Wo…

Tech intends to update barn cooling

Tech intends to update barn cooling

Heat waves are difficult for everything – including people, shellfish, forests and crops. But one casualty of heat that doesn’t receive much a…

Junior Jersey winners named

Junior Jersey winners named

Homeridge T Annette recently was named grand champion female of the 2022 International Junior Jersey Show at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisc…

Judging contest winners named

Judging contest winners named

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University recently finished first among 15 schools in the National Intercollegiate Dairy Cattle Judg…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News