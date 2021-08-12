Junior Holstein cows, breeders recognized

Holstein Association USA recently recognized exceptional Holstein cattle bred and owned by junior members. The awards, based on conformation and milk production, are designed to reward and encourage junior members to continue their excellent Registered Holstein breeding programs.
National Junior Star Performer named
The National Star Performer Award recognizes well-rounded Holstein cows with exceptional milk and component production, and admirable classification scores. Ten cows are recognized annually with the honor. The top-ranking cow is designated as the National Junior Star Performer.
The 2020 National Junior Star Performer is Show-Mar Armani Olive ET, owned by Wesley Brantner of Pennsylvania. Olive is classified Excellent-92, calving in at 4-05. She has a 291-day production record of 51,400 pounds of milk, with 2,619 pounds of fat and 1,590 pounds of protein. The other winners of the 2020 award are listed.
- 2nd place – Spotlite-J Hoctan Magdaline, owned by Dyllan Klinger of Pennsylvania
- 3rd place – Fairmont Helix Lace, owned by Isabel Hall of Vermont
- 4th place – Nor-bert Meridian Makala, owned by Dalton, Dillon and Breanne of Freeman, Indiana
- 5th place – Luck-E Ammo Anaconda, owned by Hope, Blake and Katelyn Engel of Illinois
- 6th place – Show-Mar Armani Babe ET, owned by Dylan Brantner of Pennsylvania
- 7th place – Mikelholm McCutchen Elsa, owned by Emily Mikel of New York
- 8th place – Kings-Ransom KBoy Jugs-ET, owned by Johnathan King of New York
- 9th place – Kings-Ransom Byway Clear-ET, owned by Johnathan King of New York
- 10th place – Mell-Wood McCutchen 2155-N, owned by Sydni, Samuel and Blake Mell of Wisconsin
Cream of the Crop awardees named
The National Cream of the Crop Award recognizes the top 75 junior-owned Registered Holstein cows that have produced the greatest combined pounds of fat and protein during a 305-day lactation. First place in the 2020 Cream of the Crop award is Show-Mar Armani Olive-ET owned by Wesley Brantner of Pennsylvania. The other winners of the 2020 Cream of the Crop award are listed.
- 2nd place – Show-Mar Scrambled 1308, owned by Dylan Brantner of Pennsylvania
- 3rd place – Nor-Bert Silver Chelsea owned by Dalton, Dillon and Breanne Freeman of Indiana
- 4th place – Show-Mar Lucy 1405-Red-ET, owned by Dylan Brantner of Pennsylvania
- 5th place – T-Spruce Desired 9015-ET, owned by Arnold, Ashley and Andrew Gruenes of Minnesota
- 6th place – Show-Mar Klondike 1350, owned by Wesley Brantner of Pennsylvania
- 7th place – Show-Mar Armani Babe-ET, owned by Dylan Brantner of Pennsylvania
- 8th place – Show-Mar Honey 1340, owned by Dylan Brantner of Pennsylvania
- 9th place – New-Day E Megasire Princess, owned by Evan Strack of Wisconsin
- 10th place – Trackstar Mtrey Majesty-ET owned by Katelynn Hancock of Indiana
Lifetime-production awardees named
Junior members who own a cow that has produced more than 150,000 pounds of milk in her lifetime are eligible to earn the National 150,000 Pound Cow award. The honorees are listed.
- Colton, Ashley, Justin and Katie Brandel of Wisconsin
- Hannah Dolloff of Vermont
- Grant and Bailey Groves of Missouri
- Bradley Hill of Vermont
- Tabitha Mills of Pennsylvania
- Mackenzie Rademacher of Missouri
- George Sebright of Pennsylvania
- Charles Stoltzfus of Pennsylvania
Another honor that Holstein Association USA junior members may achieve is the National Junior Breeder of an Excellent Cow Award. It was awarded to 174 cows owned by 169 different junior members.
The national junior breeder of a Multiple "E" Cow Award honored 34 different junior members with a total of 30 cows.
