 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Junior Jersey winners named

Homeridge T Annette recently was named grand champion female of the 2022 International Junior Jersey Show at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. Also the winning junior in the 4-year-old cow class, Annette was shown by Budjon, Vail, Cunningham, Powers and K and D Nickels of Lomira, Wisconsin.

Four-Hills Lola Guns N Roses was named reserve grand champion female. Also named intermediate champion female of the junior show, the cow was exhibited by Sarah and Megan Hill of Bristol, Vermont. Guns N Roses was the first-place junior in the junior 3-year-old cow class.

LC Success Abilene was named reserve senior champion female of the junior show. Abilene, exhibited by Taylor, Erin and Sophie Leach of Linwood, Kansas, also was the winning junior in the 6-year-old and older cow class

People are also reading…

ZBW Masons Fizzy Cola was named reserve intermediate champion female of the junior show. Also the first-place junior in the senior 3-year-old cow class, Cola was shown by Mason Ziemba of Durhamville, New York.

Rivendale Venue Colby Jack-ET was named junior champion female of the junior show. Also the winning fall-heifer calf, Colby Jack was shown by Trace Johnson and Sarah Fitzgerald of Poplar Grove, Illinois.

Four-Hills Velocity Precious-ET was named reserve junior champion. Also the winning junior in the spring-yearling heifer class, Precious was exhibited by Emory Bewley of Susquehanna, Pennsylvania.

Keith Topp of Botkins, Ohio, and Ryan Krohlow of Poynette, Wisconsin, served as official judge and associate judge, respectively. The placed 132 animals in the 2022 International Junior Jersey Show. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Junior Red & White winners named

Junior Red & White winners named

Garay-Red Diamond-Red-ET recently was named grand champion at the 2022 International Junior Red & White Show at World Dairy Expo in Madiso…

Herdsmanship efforts recognized

Herdsmanship efforts recognized

Maple-Leigh Futures of Delavan, Wisconsin, recently was presented the Overall Herdsmanship Award at the 2022 World Dairy Expo. Herdsmanship Aw…

Merle Howard Award presented

Merle Howard Award presented

Keenan Thygesen of Tunbridge, Vermont, recently was named the Merle Howard Award winner at the 2022 World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin.

Thomson Memorial Award presented

Thomson Memorial Award presented

The A.C. “Whitie” Thomson Memorial Award recently was presented to Timothy Coon of Amenia, New York, during the 2022 World Dairy Expo. Thomson…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News