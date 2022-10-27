Junior Jersey winners named

Homeridge T Annette recently was named grand champion female of the 2022 International Junior Jersey Show at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. Also the winning junior in the 4-year-old cow class, Annette was shown by Budjon, Vail, Cunningham, Powers and K and D Nickels of Lomira, Wisconsin.
Four-Hills Lola Guns N Roses was named reserve grand champion female. Also named intermediate champion female of the junior show, the cow was exhibited by Sarah and Megan Hill of Bristol, Vermont. Guns N Roses was the first-place junior in the junior 3-year-old cow class.
LC Success Abilene was named reserve senior champion female of the junior show. Abilene, exhibited by Taylor, Erin and Sophie Leach of Linwood, Kansas, also was the winning junior in the 6-year-old and older cow class
ZBW Masons Fizzy Cola was named reserve intermediate champion female of the junior show. Also the first-place junior in the senior 3-year-old cow class, Cola was shown by Mason Ziemba of Durhamville, New York.
Rivendale Venue Colby Jack-ET was named junior champion female of the junior show. Also the winning fall-heifer calf, Colby Jack was shown by Trace Johnson and Sarah Fitzgerald of Poplar Grove, Illinois.
Four-Hills Velocity Precious-ET was named reserve junior champion. Also the winning junior in the spring-yearling heifer class, Precious was exhibited by Emory Bewley of Susquehanna, Pennsylvania.
Keith Topp of Botkins, Ohio, and Ryan Krohlow of Poynette, Wisconsin, served as official judge and associate judge, respectively. The placed 132 animals in the 2022 International Junior Jersey Show. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.