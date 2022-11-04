Junior Milking Shorthorn winners named

Heavenly Zora-ET recently was named senior champion and then grand champion of the 2022 International Junior Milking Shorthorn Show at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. Zora, shown by Dillon Freeman of Bremen, Indiana, also was the first junior and second-place cow in the 4-year-old class.
DND-Pirelli Onsight-EXP was named reserve grand champion. She was shown by Jaxon Burris of Mabel, Minnesota.
Jomill Mr Right Aloha was named intermediate champion. The junior 2-year-old was shown by Aubree, Aiden and Alaina Topp of Botkins, Ohio.
Brand-New Z Fall in Love-ET was named reserve intermediate champion. The junior 3-year-old was shown by Colton and Ashley Brandel of Lake Mills, Wisconsin.
Woodsey-Dell Lran Chopper-EXP was the winning winter calf and was named junior champion of the International Junior Milking Shorthorn Show. Chopper was exhibited by Alora Sprout of Springville, Pennsylvania.
Halpins Rockstar Dixie was named reserve junior champion. The winning spring yearling is owned by Colt or Owen Halpin of Halpin Farms, Buckingham, Illinois.
Joe Sparrow of Owenton, Kentucky, and Matt Fry of Chestertown, Maryland, served as official judge and associate judge, respectively. The placed 91 entries in the 2022 International Junior Milking Shorthorn Show. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.