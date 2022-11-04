 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Junior Milking Shorthorn winners named

Heavenly Zora-ET recently was named senior champion and then grand champion of the 2022 International Junior Milking Shorthorn Show at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. Zora, shown by Dillon Freeman of Bremen, Indiana, also was the first junior and second-place cow in the 4-year-old class.

DND-Pirelli Onsight-EXP was named reserve grand champion. She was shown by Jaxon Burris of Mabel, Minnesota.

Jomill Mr Right Aloha was named intermediate champion. The junior 2-year-old was shown by Aubree, Aiden and Alaina Topp of Botkins, Ohio.

People are also reading…

Brand-New Z Fall in Love-ET was named reserve intermediate champion. The junior 3-year-old was shown by Colton and Ashley Brandel of Lake Mills, Wisconsin.

Woodsey-Dell Lran Chopper-EXP was the winning winter calf and was named junior champion of the International Junior Milking Shorthorn Show. Chopper was exhibited by Alora Sprout of Springville, Pennsylvania.

Halpins Rockstar Dixie was named reserve junior champion. The winning spring yearling is owned by Colt or Owen Halpin of Halpin Farms, Buckingham, Illinois.

Joe Sparrow of Owenton, Kentucky, and Matt Fry of Chestertown, Maryland, served as official judge and associate judge, respectively. The placed 91 entries in the 2022 International Junior Milking Shorthorn Show. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jersey Show winners named

Jersey Show winners named

Vierra Dairy Farms of Hilmar, California, had an historic day at the 2022 International Jersey Show at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin.…

Red & White winners named

Red & White winners named

Ms Ransom-Rail Beth-Red was named grand champion female and senior champion female of the 2022 International Red & White Show at World Dai…

Junior Guernsey winners named

Junior Guernsey winners named

Hi Guern View Asias Africa recently was named grand champion female of the 2022 International Junior Guernsey Show at World Dairy Expo in Madi…

Tech intends to update barn cooling

Tech intends to update barn cooling

Heat waves are difficult for everything – including people, shellfish, forests and crops. But one casualty of heat that doesn’t receive much a…

Holstein Show winners named

Holstein Show winners named

Oakfield Solom Footloose-ET recently was named grand champion female of the 2022 International Holstein Show at World Dairy Expo in Madison, W…

Junior Holstein winners named

Junior Holstein winners named

Triple-T Grateful-ET recently was named both the intermediate champion and grand champion of the 2022 International Junior Holstein Show at Wo…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News