Junior Red & White winners named

Garay-Red Diamond-Red-ET recently was named grand champion at the 2022 International Junior Red & White Show at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. The cow was named senior champion after winning the 4-year-old cow class. She was exhibited by Landree and Dakota Fraley of Millmont, Pennsylvania.
Arb-Flo-Spr Honeybun-Red-ET was named reserve grand champion. She was exhibited by Jacey and Hadley Ross of Delavan, Wisconsin.
Milksource Awesome Time-Red was named intermediate champion female. The winning junior 2-year-old cow was exhibited by Tristen Hans Ostrom of Kaukauna, Wisconsin.
Schluter Atlanta-Red-ET was named reserve intermediate champion female. The senior 2-year-old cow was exhibited by Matthew and Elizabeth Gunst and Evan J Hathaway of Hartford, Wisconsin.
W-Brook Hottest-Red was named junior champion. She was shown by K Hawvermale, N and C Spreng, and H and T Hinz of Wooster, Ohio. Hottest was the first-place fall-heifer calf.
Kress-Hill Spicy-Red-ET was named reserve junior champion. The winning junior in the winter-yearling heifer class was exhibited by Jacey and Hadley Ross of Delavan, Wisconsin.
Pat Lundy of Granville, New York, and Gary Jones of Gorey, County Wexford, Ireland, served as official judge and associate judge, respectively. They placed 143 animals in the 2022 International Junior Red & White Show. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.