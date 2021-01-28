Keep head above milk

The dairy industry continues to undergo challenges and changes. Changing and lost milk markets, reductions in domestic demand, oversupply of milk, and uncertainties with foreign trade have contributed to reduced milk prices and caps placed on total production marketed per farm. Reductions in milk checks have presented challenges in covering farm and family expenses. Each farm must develop its own plan, but some common threads exist on more profitable dairies. Dairy farmers who optimize financial, labor, facility and cow resources are better able to weather the storm. Here are some management and business practices they implement.
You can’t manage what you can’t measure. Most farmers can quote the price they received for their milk in the past month. But they might be unable to quote their current cost to produce milk per hundredweight or per cow. Understanding what it costs to produce milk is paramount to being as profitable as the financial climate allows.
With that information farmers can compare costs within various categories to previous years and to other producers to see if their costs are reasonable. They also can see if financial opportunities exist to improve their bottom line.
In either lean or profitable times potential profit shouldn’t be left on the table. Businesses realize that sometimes they need to spend a dollar to make $1.50 or $2 on their investment. That type of return is greater than one can earn on any bank certificate of deposit.
Using fans or a cooling system set to start at 65 degrees Fahrenheit, for example, can improve cow comfort, reproductive efficiency and milk production – leading to potentially more profit. While electricity costs increase they’re quickly offset by the ability to maintain or increase milk production and reproductive performance.
But there is a limit to the number of investments that can be made. A dairy farmer once said, “$20 might not be much by itself, but multiple $20 expenses add up quickly and can affect finances.” The statement is very true and affects finances in business and personal endeavors.
Resources should be invested in the most profitable cows. Early lactation and better-producing cows generally are the most profitable. Critical evaluation of each cow helps determine which ones are paying their way. Cows on one’s cull list need to be culled sooner to free financial and management resources.
Cows may be placed on a cull list for various reasons such as elevated somatic-cell count, reproductive issues or poor milk production. Individual cow records are needed to identify them in a timely manner. And records must be routinely used. Farmers can use dairy-herd improvement records where milk is tested for somatic-cell count or they can record California Mastitis Test results for a period of time. That information can be used to identify and cull cows that produce chronically elevated somatic-cell counts.
Expenses associated with raising replacement heifers account for 15 percent to 20 percent of the total cost to produce milk. That cost is much greater than most people realize until one calculates resources the heifers use.
A 2015 survey revealed that heifer operations in Wisconsin spent an average of $2,510 to raise a heifer from birth to calving. That took into account the costs of labor, depreciation and other variables. A similar survey of expenses was conducted in the Northeast in 2019. The average cost to raise a heifer to calving was almost identical at $2,505.
Age at calving as well as total number of head being raised greatly influence the total dollars used by replacements. For each month greater than 22 to 24 months of age at calving, feed costs represent about $2 per day. The average cost in the Wisconsin survey was $3.36 per day.
When heifers calve at an older age they drain a farm’s financial resources. Adequate numbers of heifers are needed to replace culled cows, but raising more than needed increases total rearing costs. Only 70 heifers of all ages per 100 cows are needed as replacements for the milking herd when there’s a 33-percent cull rate and when heifers calve at 22 to 24 months of age.
Excess heifers could be sold as springers if a good market exists or sold at a young age so that resources aren’t invested in them. Another consideration is the potential to use forage or land resources by another enterprise on the farm to help diversify and provide another source of farm income.
Sweat the details
Managing a dairy business requires juggling many components at once. Forages need to either be harvested by the cows themselves or mechanically harvested and stored at optimum maturity. Better-quality forages maximize feed intake, nutrient intake and milk production per cow, especially in early lactation. More than half of the cows’ diet comes from forages that farmers produce or purchase. Their quality directly impacts the farmer’s bottom line.
Cows require nutrients – energy, protein, minerals and vitamins. As grain prices change, work closely with a nutritionist to substitute cheaper sources of nutrients. That can reduce the feed bill and help cows produce milk efficiently and economically.
A cow is generally the most profitable during early lactation. To keep the number of days in milk reasonable, cows need to be rebred in a timely manner. Early identification of non-pregnant cows is critical either through testing the milk or palpation by a veterinarian. Skipping or extending the period from breeding to pregnancy diagnosis can result in more cows being open for a longer time. That costs dollars in lost milk income in the future.
Pamper cows
Cows are creatures of habit in their daily routines. Consistent feeding practices are important to maintain milk production and components. Consistent feeding practices are featured.
- Feed pushed up multiple times daily to ensure cows can reach feed
- Feed in front of cows at least 20 hours daily
- Consistent composition of total mixed rations – ingredients added in correct amounts and not over- or under-mixed
- In warmer months feed more often and make sure feed is shaded within feed bunk
- Provide adequate, cool and clean water. Cows spend less than 20 minutes daily drinking
Cows respond positively when provided a comfortable place to lay down and when housed in an environment that minimizes heat stress. Cows like cooler temperatures, generally between 40 degrees and 70 degrees Fahrenheit.
Cows should spend about four hours to six hours daily eating, 12 hours to 14 hours resting, and less than two to three hours daily standing waiting to be milked. Observing those time budgets can help improve performance.
The most important periods on a dairy farm are the three weeks before and the three weeks after calving. Pay special attention to the dietary and management needs of expectant cows to reduce stress. Provide needed nutrients while not overfeeding energy or underfeeding fiber. Smooth transitions back into the milking herd allow cows to peak and milk to their potential and rebreed in a timely manner.
All businesses experience good and not-so-good financial times. To weather the storms farmers can work on aspects under their control, take pride in their industry and remember their family, friends and beliefs. Look for the positive side of things. This isn’t easy during stressful times. Sometimes we need to pause, enjoy life and laugh at the little things that keep us sane.
Donna Amaral-Phillips is a University of Kentucky-Extension professor in the department of animal and food sciences.