Klussendorf award winner chosen

John Erbsen of Lanark, Illinois, recently was presented the Klussendorf Award during World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. The award is presented in recognition of an outstanding dairy-cattle showman in the United States. The award is given in memory of Arthur Klussendorf, who was considered an outstanding showman of his time and a model for all who have followed him.
Erbsen has a successful career in the artificial-insemination industry as a dairy-programs specialist. He also has captured outstanding cattle images as a professional photographer. Both vocations span three decades.
Having developed a friendship with the Kamps Family of Kamps-Hollow Genetics of Belmont, Wisconsin, Erbsen became a fan of Kamps-Hollow Altitude. Because of his suggestion to Select Sires, Kamps-Hollow Kite Advent-Red entered artificial-insemination service and had a significant impact on the Red & White Holstein breed.
At the time Erbsen also negotiated a purchase of Advent’s sister, Kamps-Hollow Regiment Apple-Red. He owned the animal with several partners throughout the years. Apple is said to have transformed the Red & White breed.
The Apple legacy unfolded when she won the junior 2-year-old cow class at the International Holstein Show. Five years later she was named grand champion at the International Red & White Show. In 2013 Apple’s clone, Apple 3, was named grand champion. Apple, herself, was named reserve grand champion. Her daughter earned honorable mention honors that year.
Apple in 2022 was named the All-Time Red & White World Champion by Holstein International magazine.
Erbsen in 2013 also invested in Apple’s 6-month-old daughter, Miss Apple Snapple. Snapple won the junior 2-year-old cow class at the 2015 World Dairy Expo. Prior to that time Snapple was flushed and one of her calves was Erbacres Snapple Shakira-ET. Shakira was named supreme champion for her new owners in 2021.
