Klussendorf-MacKenzie Award presented

Joel Phoenix of Cannington, Ontario, Canada, recently was presented the Klussendorf-MacKenzie Award during World Dairy Expo. The award is presented in memory of Duncan MacKenzie, the 1961 Klussendorf winner. While the 2022 Klussendorf-MacKenzie award winner has an impressive dairy resumé, Phoenix exemplifies the standards that made Duncan MacKenzie the forbearer of the award.
People are also reading…
Phoenix was an active 4-H member and developed his skills to become a world-renowned cattle fitter. Spending more than 15 years as a professional dairy-cattle fitter, he has traveled the world. Phoenix in 2013 was honored with the inaugural Andrea Crowe Achievement Award at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto, Canada. The award recognized him for inspiring others, fostering knowledge and encouraging good sportsmanship.
As a result of his efforts, the Phoenix family dairy has owned and merchandized many All-Canadian and All-American nominations in the past 10 years.
Phoenix has served as a Holstein judge, placing cattle across Canada and around the world. He has served as an associate Holstein judge at both the Royal Winter Fair and World Dairy Expo. He also has judged cattle at the Mexican National Holstein and Jersey Show, the New South Wales Australian Show, the Atlantic Fall Championship Show, and the Manitoba Spring Show. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.