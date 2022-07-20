Lab-grown meat explained

Plant-based protein and “meat-alternative” products have streamed into the marketplace in recent years. The trend has been driven in part by world population growth and the quest to meet the increased demand for protein that comes with it.
It also stems from the search for options perceived as more sustainable or environmentally friendly than animal-based protein. Another new product on the horizon is lab-grown meat, also known as cell-cultivated or cultured meat. Here are six facts about cultured meat.
1. Cultured meat is a relatively new idea but uses technology that’s been available for more than a century. It involves gathering cells from an animal and raising them in a bioreactor. That’s typically a stainless-steel vessel with the proper environment for growing tissues. The goal is to produce food that closely mimics meat products traditionally derived from harvesting animals.
2. Cells used for cultured meat can be derived from various kinds of stem or precursor cells. Those cells are found in animal embryos, bone marrow or muscle tissue. Suitable cell lines are selected from a tissue biopsy and then transferred to a bioreactor. Next the animal cells are cultured. That involves cell isolation, growth, differentiation and maintenance in a bioreactor’s controlled environment, which is sterile, warm, humidified and containing abundant nutrients.
3. After the cells are grown they can be used as raw food materials in unstructured meat products or used to develop 3-D structured tissues. Chicken nuggets and hamburgers are considered unstructured meat products. Common examples of 3-D structured tissues are steak and pork chops. The 3-D tissue structuring – also called tissue engineering or tissue synthesis – embeds cells within a scaffold that simulates connective tissue. The living tissues are matured in another bioreactor to form simulated meat products.
4. While the concept of producing cultured meat is simple, the implementation has proven to be challenging. Cultured meat is not yet available for consumer purchase at retail or food-service outlets primarily because the technology is still in the discovery stages. The industry continues to face several hurdles – technological and otherwise.
5. Scaling the cell-cultivation process is one of the biggest barriers to the production of cultured meat. Manufacturers are looking for ways to reduce expenses, including the costs of cell-growth media and the operation of large-scale biomanufacturing facilities. They also face difficulties in developing cell lines that can be propagated indefinitely and that have specific taste and nutritional characteristics. The disposal, recycling and amelioration of waste products also present problems that need to be solved before cultured meat can go to market.
6. Government oversight and labeling regulation present challenges for the commercialization of cultured meat. Production methods span areas where both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture have regulatory authority. That creates a potentially complicated dual-agency regulatory approach.
But per a recent agreement, the FDA will oversee cell collection and propagation up to the point of harvesting. The USDA will be responsible for all aspects of the end product, including food safety and labeling. That said no decisions have been made on the appropriate labeling terms to be used for cultured meat, poultry and seafood. The official names we may see in the marketplace are anybody’s guess.
The preceding article was published in the spring edition of Grow. Visit grow.cals.wisc.edu for more information.
Jeff Sindelar is a professor and Extension meat specialist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison-Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences. He’s also an affiliate faculty member of the Food Research Institute.