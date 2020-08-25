OPINION Looking back at the legislative session, I’m very proud of the focus and effort that was dedicated to supporting agriculture and rural issues. My fellow rural Wisconsin legislators – including Wis. Rep. Travis Tranel, R-49-Cuba City, Wis. Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-50-Wonewoc, Wis. Rep. Todd Novak, R-51-Dodgeville, and Wis. Rep. Loren Oldenburg, R-96-Viroqua – and I have worked hard to give a voice to your issues, and to advance budget initiatives and legislation that makes a difference for you.
Prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, milk prices were increasing and things were looking better for agriculture as a whole. The booming national and international economy, paired with strong trade agreements, boded well for all of us in rural Wisconsin. While we have needed to weather the COVID-19 storm and make some adjustments, I still think things are looking good for rural Wisconsin.
Farmers and rural Wisconsinites are strong. We work together. We get things done.
I am very proud of my work with other rural legislators this session. Among our many accomplishments were significant funding allocations for the intellectual infrastructure of dairy innovation, rural broadband expansion, roads and schools. We also approved several bills that directly impact rural schools, the agricultural-supply chain, local communities and access to capital for agricultural businesses. In addition we worked on three bills to secure Truth in Food Labeling, rural Emergency Medical Service reforms and attempted to improve the livestock-siting regulations in Wisconsin.
We were able to secure $8.8 million for the Dairy Innovation Hub, which continues to work full-steam-ahead toward building Wisconsin’s “Dairy Super Power” status with research into new applications for dairy products and practices. Tranel and I led that strong investment in the intellectual infrastructure that supports dairy – and agriculture – as a whole. It was also championed by Kurtz, Novak and Oldenburg.
We were able to add $48 million to the Rural Broadband Expansion Grant program to connect rural Wisconsin. So far in 2020, 18 percent of the grant funding that has been distributed has gone to 10 projects in the 17th Senate District. We will see $4.4 million invested in broadband expansion in our communities because of those funds. Another round of applications opens Sept. 1 with a due date of Dec. 1, for $24 million. That’s great news for our communities.
Rural roads and rural schools continue to be at the top of my priority list. We made a $1 billion investment in roads and added $500 million more for schools. Educational funding is the state’s greatest expenditure; we currently invest at least $12.3 billion in our kids.
I also worked with Tranel to approve two bills – Acts 43 and 44 – that help rural teachers and rural school districts. Those bills allow rural districts to recruit and employ teachers quickly, efficiently and effectively to meet the needs of our rural school districts.
We also worked to meet the unique needs of the ag-supply chain by revising the hours for short-haul agricultural truck drivers, improving access to investment capital and updating crop-insurance eligibility. A couple of our bills also help specific communities. Novak and I authored Act 91 to help Jordan Lutheran Church in Browntown to install a motorized chairlift in the historical church so elderly parishioners could attend events in the fellowship hall.
Kurtz and I authored Act 159 to help towns like Glendale that struggled with the Wisconsin Emergency Management disaster-assistance process following the flooding in 2018. That law makes Wisconsin Emergency Management process funds and paperwork more efficiently so communities can recover quickly.
As I look toward the 2021-2022 legislative session, I’m planning to re-introduce a number of bills that didn’t complete the legislative process – including the Truth in Food Labeling legislation I authored with Tranel and Oldenburg. I will also continue to push for road funding that specifically meets needs in rural Wisconsin, as well as initiatives to expand broadband in rural Wisconsin.