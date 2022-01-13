 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Low-fat alternatives

“Discovering a new dairy-based ingredient to replace fat in whipped cream,” led by Audrey Girard, an assistant professor in the department of food science. Rich Hartel is collaborating on the research.

Project summary: Consumers are looking for low-fat alternatives in dairy-cream products. Many low-fat options are stabilized by ingredients unfamiliar to consumers. Consumers also are gravitating toward shorter, simpler ingredient lists.

The project hypothesizes that whey protein-derived ingredients could replace the fat in cream while maintaining cream properties. That would be useful for production of whipped cream. The study will help dairy processors to develop reduced-fat, reduced-calorie, high-protein cream-based products that enrich nutrition and enhance marketability of premium Wisconsin dairy products.

